Leading up to the Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Tennessee Titans teased the idea they would be using a dual-quarterback system. Instead, Will Levis played the entire game outside of just a handful of snaps that went to Malik Willis.

Titans fans were not pleased with Willis' first snap as it resulted in a fumble from a bad snap. Levis was quick to defend his teammate though, according to Greg Auman at FOX Sports.

“Levis made a point to have Malik Willis’ back, saying he didn’t like to hear boos from Titans fans when he came in the game. Seems like boos were more at the idea of rotating QBs than at Willis himself.”

Will Levis is probably correct with that assumption. Dual quarterback systems rarely work, if ever. So, fans weren't too thrilled to see Malik Willis take the field after Levis flashed potential early in the game.

But this is a great sign of leadership from the rookie quarterback. He didn't have to go out of his way to defend his teammate, but he did. This is the exact thing Titans fans should be happy to see from the rookie quarterback, despite the fact they're the ones being called out.

Levis proved to be a difference maker for the Titans offense against the Falcons. He lit up the field with 238 yards through the air along with four passing touchdowns. Three of which went to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Look for Tennessee to lean on Levis moving forward. The young rookie looked fantastic in his NFL debut and it's hard to imagine anyone else playing quarterback for this team right now.