Will rookie quarterback Will Levis throw three touchdowns in his third start? Check out three Titans Week 10 bold predictions

With a Tennessee Titans Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both teams are looking to rebound from losses in Week 9. Prior to the Titans-Buccaneers game, we'll be making three Titans Week 10 predictions.

The Tennessee Titans are heading in a new direction after officially naming rookie Will Levis their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. At 3-5, the Titans sit at the bottom of the AFC South and are more than likely building for next year. Assuming Levis doesn't tank his shot the rest of the year, there's a good chance Tennessee will be building around him in 2024. Levis instantly provided a passing attack the Titans were starved of when he came in and got the win versus the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Though he showed some struggles in the loss to the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, things look much more promising for Tennessee with him.

The Titans now face a team who is similarly in a transition mode. The Buccaneers acquired Baker Mayfield in the offseason after Tom Brady retired from the NFL. The Buccaneers are on a four-game losing streak after starting the year a promising 3-1. The Mayfield experiment no longer looks like it will last, and Tampa's defense has struggled to stop both the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans offenses in back-to-back weeks. This will give Levis the perfect opportunity to capitalize and rebound after throwing zero touchdowns and an interception in the loss to the Steelers.

If the Titans beat the Buccaneers, Will Levis will move to 2-1 as a starter and improve his chances at becoming the future quarterback for Tennessee. With that in mind, let's take a look at our Titans Week 10 predictions.

Titans QB Will Levis throws for three touchdowns

The Buccaneers defense just got blasted by another rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud this past weekend. Stroud broke the rookie passing yards record with 470 yards in a single game while also throwing five touchdowns. This is not to say Levis will match that kind of monster game. For one, this is only Levis' third career start. On top of that, Levis is not necessarily the player Stroud is yet.

However, Levis did show in his first career start that he has similar potential to Stroud. He threw four touchdown passes in his debut game, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns in his first career start. Not only did he throw four touchdowns, but three of them for more than 20 yards. Against this Bucs secondary, Levis should be able to complete some big passes and touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears has 100 scrimmage yards

A player whose role has been growing in the Titans offense is Tyjae Spears. Derrick Henry still gets the bulk of the carries, but the rookie third round pick consistently gets a few carries and receptions every game. Spears has shown his burst this year on his first NFL touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts and on a 48 yard screen pass versus the Baltimore Ravens. With a few plays like those against a struggling Bucs defense, he should have no problem surpassing the century mark.

Titans WR Kyle Phillips eclipses 100 yards

This prediction might be a long-shot given that Kyle Phillips has only been active in four games this season and has a total of 98 yards on the year. However, Phillips began to increase his production last week against the Steelers when he led the team with four receptions for 68 yards. With Treylon Burks unlikely to play and Levis proving to have a connection with Phillips, the second-year wideout from UCLA may get more opportunities.

Another factor working in Phillips' favor is the Buccaneers gave up 100-yard receiving games to three different receivers last week. The Bucs have the second-last ranked pass defense in the NFL, which could give Phillips the opportunity to shine.