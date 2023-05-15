The National Football League recently released the upcoming 2023 NFL schedule, which created quite a stir on social media. Teams are always looking to be as creative as possible when releasing their schedule to the public, and this year was no exception. However, one team created the most buzz with the release of their team schedule: the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans schedule release video

With a colorful cast of characters the Titans drafted in this year’s draft class, notably Will Levis and Peter Skoronski, the social media team of the Titans decided they wanted to match their energy with a fun, “man on the streets” interview style where they asked fans and people walking around downtown Nashville on the famous Broadway Street to try to identify the opponents of the Titans.

What ensued is comedic gold. If you have yet to see the trending video, allow us to do you the favor and check it out right here:

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

