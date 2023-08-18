After a week of joint practices together, the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings will finally go toe-to-toe out on the gridiron for some Week 2 Preseason action! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Vikings prediction and pick will be made.

Coming off of a loss to the Vikings' NFC North rivals in the Chicago Bears by a score of 23-17, the Titans will try to get back on track and fine-tune their play in another road game before the regular season officially starts. Last fall, the Titans took a clear step back with a 7-10 record after winning the AFC South division in 2021 at 12-5. Can Tennessee officially get back to what they were two seasons ago?

As for the Vikings, not many teams from around the league experienced as much success as Minnesota during the regular season than the team from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, their winning ways fizzled out come playoff time as the Vikings' season ended in disheartening fashion in a loss to the New York Giants. Starting off with a Week 1 preseason loss to the Seahawks, will Minnesota get their first official ‘dub of the 2023 campaign?

Here are the Titans-Vikings Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Titans-Vikings Odds

Tennessee Titans: -2.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Vikings

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

While the Titans may have ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard last weekend, there were still plenty of standout names that could definitely end up making a huge difference against the Vikings en route to covering the spread. For starters, the play at the quarterback position was encouraging at times for the Titans which included a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game led by second-year QB Malik Willis. Despite Ryan Tannehill holding on strongly to the starting quarterback spot, the future of the position under center needs to be figured out rather sooner than later and there's some reason to believe that either Willis or rookie Will Levis are the guys after their fairly solid Week 1 performances.

Not only will sturdy QB play put the Titans in a good position on Saturday evening, but a much-improved outing by the offensive line will be a must. Believe it or not, but the makeshift of an offensive line that Tennessee threw out there against Chicago surrendered a whopping eight sacks which continually made the Titans fall behind the sticks all night long. Pass protection will end up being critical along with opening up some running lanes for the ball carriers to give the Titans the edge at the line of scrimmage.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Skol Vikings! The infamous chant led by the Vikings rabid fans has been a calling card for decades as Minnesota will enter the 2023 season hoping that this could be the year where they finally get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

In order to continue to get into regular season shape and in the meantime also cover the spread, it will be important for Minnesota to get off to a quick start. Like many teams around the league, the first-team offense and defense are expected to suit up for at least a few drives for the men in purple and white. Despite being far from mid-season ready, QB Kirk Cousins is fresh off one of his career-best seasons statistically en route to dotting up opposing defenses for 4,547 yards through the air. Although Cousins will have to shake off the rust, the Vikings could jump out to an early lead and spend no time looking back if the starters ball out from the opening kickoff.

All in all, the superstar ability of rookie wideout Jordan Addison was the biggest thing that stood out for the Vikings in Week 1. Selected with the 23rd pick in this year's draft, the former Biletnikoff award winner in college made a spectacular toe-tapping reception versus the Seahawks and already looks the part of someone who can immediately contribute at the wide receiver number two position. If Addison ends up erupting for a big day, then the Vikings are going to be extremely tough to overcome this weekend.

Final Titans-Vikings Prediction & Pick

While both sides would love to see themselves get their first win of the preseason, evaluating the proper talent on the field and figuring out how their guys play under pressure will be the main priority. Nevertheless, Minnesota holds a skill advantage when it comes to their starters, especially on offense and they should do just enough in the few, opening series to send the Titans back to Nashville with a loss.

Final Titans-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings +2.5 (-110)