The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't just suffer a loss in the win column during their 30-7 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, but they also had a major loss when defensive tackle Cam Heyward sustained a groin injury. Heyward is expected to miss several weeks.

Following Heyward's injury, rumors swirled that T.J. Watt reached out to his brother J.J. Watt to consider coming out of retirement and fill in. However, T.J. is shutting down any of those rumors, saying there's always talk on his brother.

T.J. said, “There’s speculation every single day on what he wants to do,” via Brian Batko.

J.J. Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season after a 12 seasons with both the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He was one of, if not the best defensive ends in the NFL throughout his career, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and accumulating 114.5 sacks. J.J. decided to end his career in large part to spend more time with his wife and baby.

J.J. has previously made it clear he has no plans to return, stating in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio back in May, “I’m very at peace with my decision. I’m very at peace with how it all went down and how it all ended,” via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

The Cam Heyward injury will be a blow to the Steelers, but T.J. Watt is more than capable of leading the defense in Heyward's absence. The younger of the Watt brothers was one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh in their loss to the 49ers, when he sacked Brock Purdy three times.