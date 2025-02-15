When news broke that Josh Alexander, the former TNA World Champion, was set to hit free agency amid recent roster cuts by AEW and WWE, it got the IWC talking.

After working as part of one of the top tag teams of the last decade before proving himself a capable singles star, would Alexander land in AEW, where he could have more five-star matches with the likes of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega? Or would he follow Ethan Page to WWE, where he could re-form The North on national television?

Well, while initial reports from Fightful suggested that AEW was the favorite to land the heavyweight, Jordynne Grace added some fuel to the fire by telling her former TNA coworker that she would, “See you soon bro,” implying to some that a move to WWE may be in the cards.

Which is true? Well, right now, it's hard to say, as it's hard to imagine either company outright declaring that they signed the “Walking Weapon” when they could debut him in surprise fashion. But when that day comes, expect fans to be talking either way, as there's a reason the former TNA Champion is so highly in-demand: he can go in the squared circle.

Josh Alexander says goodbye to TNA amid AEW, WWE interest

Taking to social media to deliver an absolutely massive run-through of his TNA career, Alexander summed it up in a wonderful way, letting fans know that after the past six years, his wildest wrestling dreams have come true.

My 6 years in TNA have been amazing. I’ve made lifelong friends and people I call family. I was able to travel the world with my wife when she joined the company as their Ring Announcer for a couple of years. My 6 year old son Jett, has grown up only knowing that his dad is a TNA wrestler. I'm so grateful for the opportunities I got here to show what I could do. I am also eternally grateful for the mentoring and coaching that was so freely given to me over the years. I wouldn’t be half the wrestler I am today, without it. I love you all: from production, talent, and to most importantly, the fans. Thank you for giving this man with a dream, a chance to find himself. I know who I am now, and I know what I’m capable of – and to be quite honest, that's ANYTHING. I’m a killer, and whatever I lack in God-given athletic ability, I more than make-up for with a ruthless work ethic and passion to be the best. Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today, I’d be more than satisfied, and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career.

When Alexander initially re-signed with TNA, it took some fans by surprise, as he could have gone to AEW at the very least. But with that context in mind, it makes sense why he stuck around, as clearly, that chapter of his life meant a lot to the “Walking Weapon.”