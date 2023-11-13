Toledo looks to remain undefeated in MAC play as we continue our College Football odds series with a Toledo-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Toledo looks to remain undefeated in MAC play as they face Bowling Green. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Toledo-Bowling Green prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toledo enters the game at 9-1 on the year and is now on a nine-game winning streak. They are 6-0 in conference play and will be playing in the MAC title conference game on December 2nd at noon on ESPN. In conference play, it has been dominating for the most part. They have only had three of their conference games that have been within a score. Last time out, it was a 49-23 win over Eastern Michigan, that clinched them the West division.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green is still alive for a Mac East title but would have to win out and get some help. They come into the game at 4-2 on the year in conference play, while sitting 6-4 overall. After losing their first two conference games, to Ohio and Miami (OH), with an upset of Georgia Tech between them, they have now won four straight. Last time out, they beat Kent State 49-19.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Toledo-Bowling Green Odds

Toledo: -9.5 (-115)

Bowling Green: +9.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green Week 12

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread

It is Dequan Finn who leads this Toledo offense. He has been amazing this year, completing 165 of 238 passes this year for 2,011 yards and 18 touchdowns. Finn was solid last time out, passing for 409 yards and three scores in that game. He did throw an interception though. Finn has thrown seven of them this year with 13 turnover-worthy passes. Finn has also been solid on the ground this year. He has 522 rushing yards this year with five touchdowns.

While Finn has over 500 yards rushing, he is not the primary rusher this year for Toledo. That goes to Peny Boone. Boone comes into the game with 1,026 yards this year and 12 touchdowns. He had 554 yards after contact this year and had 31 rushes over 10 yards this year. Still, he has had some ball security issues with six fumbles on the season.

In the receiving game, it has been Jerjuan Newton who has been great. He has brought in 37 receptions this year for 504 yards. The impressive part is the nine touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Junior Vanddeross has been solid as well, with 449 yards and three scores. He has been the big guy in yards after the catch, with 212 this year.

Toledo has a solid defense this year. They rank 26th in total defense on the year. They are 12th against the pass this season while sitting 74th against the run. The pass rush this year has been led by Darius Alexander. He has five sacks this year to lead the way with 28 total pressures on the season. Toledo has 31 sacks overall this year. In coverage, Maxen Hook has been great, with three interceptions this year and just 97 yards against him. The top scored, Chris McDonald and Quinyon Mitchell each have interceptions this year as well.

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread

Connor Bazelak came into the last game off of back-to-back solid performances, but last week, he was not great. Bazelak completed just 13 of 20 passes this year, for 188 yards and a few touchdowns. He also had his first interceptions since week six and two turnover-worthy passes. On the year, he has completed 106 of 181 yards this year with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has ten turnover-worthy passes this year.

The offense is focused on Terion Stewart this year. He has 753 yards on the ground this year, with eight touchdowns. Stewart is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, with 4.81 yards coming after contact. He has 19 runs over 15 yards this year, with another 12 runs over 10 yards this season. Meanwhile, Stewart has also forced 75 missed tackles. Still, he is listed as questionable after missing the last game. If he cannot go, it will be Ta'run Keith. Last time out, Keith was solid in his chance to start. He had 103 yards in the game with a touchdown, his best game of the year.

In the receiving game, it is Ta'Ron Keith who has led the way as well. He comes into the game with 389 yards on the year and three touchdowns receiving this year. Meanwhile, Harold Fannin comes in with 385 yards and four scores from his tight end position. Odiue Hilaire is the top wide receiver this year, with 266 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Austin Osborne is right behind him with 238 yards and he has not scored this year.

On defense, Bowling Green forces turnovers. They are number one in the nation in creating turnovers this year, with 24 of them. Jalen Huskey has been great this year in coverage. He has allowed a touchdown, but he has four interceptions. Meanwhile, Jordan Oladokun, Avi McGary, and Davon Gerguson all have two interceptions this year. In the run game, three different defensive linemen have forced fumbles as well, with all three of them having an average depth of tackles within 3.5 yards of the line of scrimmage. They also have Cashius Howell, who causes a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He has 27 pressures this year with eight sacks as well.

Final Toledo-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green did pull the upset in this match-up last year, beating Toledo 42-35. Still, recent history suggests Toledo should be heavily favored. Toledo has won this game in 11 of the last 14 years. They are the more balanced offense and have the better defense overall. While Bowling Green is a run-first team, and Toledo struggles against the run, It will not be enough to turn the tie in this game. Bowling Green may get a few turnovers and keep it close for a while, but in the end, Dequan Finn will be too much for this Bowling Green defense to handle. Take the Rockets in this one and lay the points.

Final Toledo-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Toledo -9.5 (-115)