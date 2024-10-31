ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams coming off a loss face-off as Toledo visits Eastern Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Toledo-Eastern Michigan prediction and pick.

Toledo enters the game sitting at 5-3 on the year. They opened up 3-0 with wins over Duquesne, UMass, and Mississippi State. They would fall by five to Western Kentucky before rebounding to beat Miami (OH). Since then, they have lost to both Buffalo and Bowling Green, while getting a win over Northern Illinois.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan is also 5-3 on the year. They opened up the season 4-1 with the only loss being to Washington. Since then, they fell to Miami (OH), before beating Central Michigan. Last time out, they fell victim to the upset, as they lost on the road to Akron 25-21.

Here are the Toledo-Eastern Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Toledo-Eastern Michigan Odds

Toledo: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Eastern Michigan: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo has been led by Tucker Gleason this year. Gleason has completed 136 of 217 passes this year for 1,645 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, he has been protected well, with just eight sacks, and throwing just six interceptions. Gleason has also run for 190 yards this year and scored three times on the ground.

The top target of the year has been Jerjuan Newton. Newton has brought in 43 receptions for 745 yards and ten touchdowns. Further, Junior Vandeross III has brought in 52 receptions for 568 yards and three scores. The tight end Anthony Torres has also been great. He has 17 receptions this year for 153 yards but has scored five times this year. Meanwhile, on the ground, Connor Walendzak has led the way. He has run the ball 86 times for 325 yards and a score. Willie Shaw has run 38 times for 148 yards and three scores, while Jacquez Stuart has two touchdowns.

Toledo is 48th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 58th in opponent yards per game. They are 31st against the rush this year while sitting 79th against the pass. Maxen Hook has led the way. He leads the team with 73 tackles this year while having three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jackson Barrow is fourth on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Braden Awls has also been great. He is fifth on the team in tackles while breaking up three passes and having three interceptions.

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cole Snyder has led the offense this year for Eastern Michigan. He has completed 167 of 272 passes for 1,822 yards. Snyder has nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has been sacked 23 times but still has positive rushing yards. Snyder has run for 209 yards including his -147 yards in sack yardage. He has also run in four touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Oran Singleton has led the way. He has 49 receptions for 454 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Terry Lockett Jr. has 32 receptions for 471 yards and has also scored twice. Markus Allen has also been solid, with 27 receptions for 371 yards this year. Finally, tight end Max Reese has 22 receptions for 201 yards and two scores. In the running game, Delbert Mimms III has led the way. He has run 132 times this year for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. Furthermore, Elijah Jackson-Anderson has 50 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan is 88th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 94th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 96th in opponent rush yards per game this year while sitting 76th against the pass this year. Peyton Price has been solid this year. He has 4.5 sacks while sitting fourth on the team in tackles. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has three sacks this year as well, plus a fumble recovery.

Final Toledo-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to a few key factors. The first is red zone scoring. Toledo is 123rd in the nation in red zone scoring, while Eastern Michigan is 75th in the nation. The second is converting third downs. Toledo is 92nd in the nation offensively, and 45th defensively, while Eastern Michigan is 66th in the nation offensively and 48th defensively. Finally is the turnover battle. Eastern Michigan is 14th in the nation in giveaways per game, and 36th in turnover margin. Toledo is 75th in the nation in giveaways and 99th in turnover margin. All of these factors give Eastern Michigan a strong chance to pull the upset in this one.

Final Toledo-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110)