The Toledo Rockets take on the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. Check out our college football odds series for our Toledo Miami prediction and pick. Find how to watch Toledo Miami.

This is the game of the week in the Mid-American Conference. It could be the game of the year. Both teams are 6-1 overall and are 3-0 in the MAC. They both lead their respective divisions, Toledo in the MAC West and Miami of Ohio in the MAC East. Their closest pursuers are 2-1 in conference play. The winner of this game is guaranteed to lead its division heading into Week 9 and is guaranteed to be at least tied in its division at the start of November. That's a pretty big game.

Here are the Toledo-Miami odds College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Toledo-Miami Odds

Toledo Rockets: -2.5 (-108)

Miami (Ohio) Redhawks: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How To Watch Toledo vs Miami

Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Toledo Could Cover the Spread

The Rockets are a team which has shown it can win when playing different kinds of games. That's the mark of a good, versatile team. Toledo would prefer a game in which its potent offense can score a lot, such as the 49-31 win over Western Michigan in a MAC game earlier in the season. However, when the offense gets stuck, the defense can rise up. The Rockets did not play well at all on offense last week on the road in Muncie, Indiana, but they pulled through in a 13-6 win at Ball State. Good teams win when the script is shredded and a game becomes a rugged, messy battle for survival. That's what the Ball State game was. It was a good wake-up call for Toledo, whose offense should be much better in this game and will power the Rockets to a very important win in their 2023 campaign.

Why Miami (Ohio) Could Cover the Spread

The Redhawks have to love the way this game sets up for them on a number of levels. For one thing, Miami has played just two home games this season. It's hard to identify other college football teams which have played only two home games through the first seven weeks of competition. Miami has done most of its work on the road and has passed one test after another. Toledo has played four games at home, twice as many as Miami, so even though both teams are 6-1, Miami has in many ways the better body of work. Yet, while Miami has done more work on the road than Toledo, it's also true that Toledo is playing the second game of a two-game road trip. The grind of the season combined with two straight road games in the second half of October could leave the Rockets exhausted and worn down.

The other point to note is that Miami has played really good defense this season. In two separate games this season, Miami has allowed three points or fewer. Given that Toledo's offense just struggled against Ball State, it is more than reasonable to think that Miami can play excellent defense against Toledo and hold down the Rockets.

Final Toledo-Miami Prediction & Pick

The Toledo offense is struggling and the Miami defense is very good. The Redhawks are playing at home and the Rockets are on a multi-game road trip. It adds up to a Miami win. Take Miami.



Final Toledo-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) +2.5