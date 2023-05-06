Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who became famous for her admiration of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted partying with retired basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal in Surfside, Florida. The duo ran into each other at Sports Illustrated’s Grand Prix Party, hosted by Authentic Brands Group, in which Shaq is an independent shareholder, The U.S. Sun reports. Rajek took to Instagram to share a photo and video with O’Neal, calling him a “role model for life” and describing him as “humble, inspiring, kind, hardworking.”

The 27-year-old model had previously gone viral for her social media support for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the quarterback’s final NFL season. Rajek admitted to The U.S. Sun that her love of American football goes back almost a decade, and she prefers the sport to soccer because of the players’ strength and muscularity.

Shaquille O’Neal has been spending a lot of time in Florida, where he has a home and several businesses, including his Big Chicken restaurant, which opened in Orlando in March. The retired basketball legend is known for his philanthropy and business ventures, including investing in startups and endorsing major brands.

Rajek and O’Neal met during Miami race week, where the NBA legend was co-hosting a party with Authentic Brands Group. Rajek shared her excitement at meeting the sports icon, and the two seemed to hit it off well during the party. Basketball fans consider Shaq as one of the greatest players of all time, and he’s also in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Veronika Rajek’s social media fame has grown rapidly in recent months, as she continues to gain attention for her love of sports and celebrity encounters.