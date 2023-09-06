In a much better news dump today by Delta Airlines than the more literal scatological one that took place on one of its planes Tuesday, the airline announced a unique new partnership with seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady. He will serve as a long-term strategic adviser for the Atlanta-based airline.

According to the Delta News Hub, the deal is “an innovative new partnership, connecting Brady’s expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance directly to Delta.”

The company felt Tom Brady is the perfect fit for its Keep Climbing philosophy. Also, Brady apparently loves all modes of transportation now, as his Hertz rental car commercials make painfully clear.

Delta News Hub further reports that “the unique partnership includes multiple elements that will involve Brady in strategic initiatives alongside Delta’s global employee base, customers and other key stakeholders.”

The company's CEO Ed Bastian had this to say about the deal: “Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results. Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

Among Brady's tasks as a Delta adviser are: developing and advising on strategic training and teamwork tools for the airline’s more than 90,000 employees; supporting the company’s brand identity in select elements of Delta’s marketing and customer engagement; and supporting Delta’s work to positively impact communities where employees live and work.

Brady issued a statement about the new partnership as well: “I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years.” He continued, “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Sounds like Brady will be doing everything except serving as an undercover air marshal (he might be a little too intense and recognizable for that).

He will also appear on Ed Bastian's one-on-one discussion series “Gaining Altitude,” which features important conversations around overcoming adversity, performance and perseverance. Sounds like something wonderful to watch in hour sixteen of an international flight when you've exhausted all other mildly watchable viewing options (and also 80 For Brady).

Knowing Tom Brady, he won't rest until he makes Delta the GOAT of the travel industry. Let's just hope he doesn't resort to deflating any plane tires or filming rival airlines illegally to do so.