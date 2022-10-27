Tom Brady gets final ultimatum from Gisele amid divorce rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been given a final ultimatum from Gisele as rumors of the couple’s divorce continue to spread. According to Us Weekly, Gisele has informed Brady that she may be “gone for good” and has given him an ultimatum to choose between her and football.

Via Us Weekly, “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good.”

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Brady retired from the NFL this offseason only to do a shocking 180 and come back out of retirement to return to the Buccaneers. That decision has reportedly not sat well with Gisele, and has caused a major rift in their relationship. Rumors of divorce followed, and with their marriage seemingly at its breaking point, Gisele is rumored to have offered one final lifeline to the 45-year-old Brady.

Will Tom Brady retire during the season?

Tom Brady recently addressed reports that he was considering re-entering retirement by committing himself to the Buccaneers for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. It’s unclear if the reports of Gisele’s last-ditch ultimatum will change his stance on retirement, but as far as Brady has last publicly stated, he’s all-in on the Buccaneers and the 2022 season.

It only took 40 days of retirement for Brady to backtrack and return to the NFL, but things certainly haven’t gone as expected this year for the Buccaneers. At 3-4 through the team’s first seven games, Brady and Co. have struggled to get the job done. The team has lost each of its last three games, and with injuries piling up, things may get worse before they get better.

If the season continues to fall farther and farther off track, would Brady re-open his mind to walking away from football, and possibly do so during the season?

While Brady denied reports that he was having second thoughts about finishing the 2022 NFL season, it’s hard to imagine the thought hasn’t crossed his mind. At 45 years old, if the Buccaneers aren’t realistically contending for a Super Bowl, it would be difficult to justify continuing to put his body on the line week after week, especially at the potential cost of his marriage.

It’s safe to assume that the next time Tom Brady retires will be the final retirement of his career, but exactly when that will remains to be seen.