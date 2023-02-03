Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week. This time it’s “for good,” or so he says. There’s plenty of reason to believe him this time, though, and either way, he has already established himself as the GOAT. To commemorate the end of his illustrious 23-year career, BreakingT is out with two new shirts as part of their Tom Brady collection.

Naturally, these new designs are GOAT themed.

These designs are available in an adult T-shirt ($34.00), hoodie ($57.00) and youth T-shirt ($30.00). In addition to these, there are plenty of other Brady designs available at BreakingT. Be sure to get them while supplies last!

Tom Brady’s career is truly one of a kind. He finished with seven Super Bowl victories, with six coming as a member of the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first season with the team after he left Bill Belichick and Co.. He won five Super Bowl MVPs in those seven victories, which is the most of all time. Brady also lost three Super Bowls, meaning he reached The Big Game a whopping 10 times in his career.

Brady has a number of other passing records, and he also has the most wins ever. He finished his career with a record of 251-82 in the regular season and 35-13 record in the playoffs. That’s certainly GOAT-level material.

There will never be another Tom Brady. Love him or hate him, you have to respect what he did on the football field all the way until 45 years old. Salute to the GOAT!