Sounds like Tom Brady called an audible on his usually meticulous diet to let loose for the 4th of July. That's the implication at least from his Instagram post about what ensued at Fanatics CEO and former partial owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin's annual, ultra-exclusive white party that he hosts in the Hamptons.

Brady posted pics of himself in all-white attire having fun with other A-list celebrities, alongside the caption “Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin. Definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸.” Brady enjoying his post-NFL life and indulging in some libations at a billionaire's party shouldn't come as earth-shattering news, except that he reportedly told People recently that he plans to continue adhering to his strict diet regimen, which includes no white sugar, even in retired life.

Well, maybe it was just a cheat day for Brady. Or maybe he went in with a “When in Rome…” attitude. Or maybe he succumbed to peer pressure from other A-list celebrities (they can be very persuasive, I'm told). Whatever his motivation for partying a little harder than usual, Brady also over-indulged in party pics — with posts of the quarterback with James Harden, Devin Booker, Jay-Z, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Travis Scott, Quavo, Micah Parsons and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Other stars reportedly at the party were Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Beyonce.

Tom Brady may have needed to replenish with electrolytes for his own personal 4th of July-induced bodily ailments at Michael Rubin's famous bash, but he also caused a raging cause of FOMO for all those not in attendance.