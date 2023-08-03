Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English soccer club Birmingham City, according to Tom Hamilton of ESPN.

Birmingham City is in English soccer's second-tier Championship. Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and former quarterback of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will surely bring a lot of eyes to the club. He will become a chairman of the advisory board, according to Hamilton. Brady had a message to the fans after becoming a minority owner.

“So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club” Brady said, via Hamilton. “And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing. I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work.”

Birmingham released a statement regarding the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback becoming a minority owner.

Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs,” according to the statement.

It will be interesting to see what Brady's role with the club entails.