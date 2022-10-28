Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with Fox Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately is headed for divorce. Let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2022.

Tom Brady net worth in 2022: $400 million

Tom Brady’s net worth is a whopping $250 million. That number was due to grow after signing an insanely massive deal with Fox Sports to be a broadcaster following retirement, but Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

This is his lone net worth and does not include money made by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. The two combined were estimated to be worth nearly $650 million.

All of this was an unlikely outcome when he was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots added the Michigan product to back up Drew Bledsoe, and the rest is history.

In June of 2000, Brady signed a three-year rookie deal worth $866,500. Before the contract was done, Brady had won the starting job, led the Patriots to a Super Bowl title, and was named Super Bowl MVP. One year after winning his first ring, Brady signed a four-year extension worth $29.6 million.

This contract was rewarded once again by Brady. From 2002-2004, Brady led the Patriots to a 37-11 record. New England won back-to-back Super Bowl championships and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP once again. This was when the dynasty was solidified and Brady began writing his name in the history books. Brady signed another four-year contract in 2005. This one was worth $42.8 million.

Surprisingly, the Patriots did not win a Super Bowl from 2005 to Brady’s next contract in 2010. However, during that time Brady won two league MVP awards and was named Offensive Player of the Year twice. New England won double-digit games in every season and finished the 2007 season with a perfect 16-0 regular season. In September of 2010, Brady signed his largest deal in the NFL. He agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension to remain in New England.

In 2011, the Patriots began their string of eight straight AFC Championship Game appearances. They made five Super Bowl appearances and came away with three victories. Brady added two more Super Bowl MVP trophies during that time, before adding another Lombardi trophy with the Buccaneers.

Restructures and Endorsements

Tom Brady has always been open to restructuring contracts during his time in New England. This allowed the team to clear up cap space and add more elite talent around their future Hall of Fame quarterback. That is the championship mentality that surrounding the entire organization.

This began in 2012 when Brady agreed to restructure his $5.75 salary to $950k. The Patriots converted his roster bonus to a signing bonus. Altogether, this cleared up $7.2 million in cap space. The very next year, Brady signed a three-year, $27 million restructured contract. In 2014, the Patriots added Super Bowl No. 4. Brady signed yet another extension in 2016. This was a two-year, $41 million deal.

Soon after the pen hit the paper, the Patriots traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers. This showed that the team was loyal to Brady despite his age. Brady immediately showed that he could still play at a high-level by adding his third league MVP in 2017. The Patriots would also win their fifth and sixth Super Bowl championships in 2017 and 2019.

The 2016 season did not come without controversy. Brady and the Patriots were being investigated for using slightly deflated footballs during the 2014 playoffs against the Indianapolis Colts. This was a game that the Patriots won 45-7.

After a long investigation, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. He forfeited $235,294 in salary that year. From then on, Brady signed a two-year, $30 million restructure contract in 2018. His final deal in New England came on a one-year, $23 million deal for the 2019 season.

Throughout his career, Brady has made over $275 million in his career. Off the field, Brady has plenty of endorsements that bring more money in. Some of Brady’s most recent endorsements include Aston Martin, Tag Heuer, and Sam Adams. Brady is also sponsored by Under Armour, Ugg, and Foot Locker.

Brady joined Under Armour back in 2010 and signed with Ugg a year later. The NFL has a jersey deal with Nike so Brady must wear the swoosh on his jersey, but he is usually equipped with a pair of UA Spine Fierce MC-B’s.

Future Endeavors

Tom Brady turned 45 on August 3, 2022. He has said before that he wants to continue playing until the age of 45, and his most recent contract reflects that desire. This contract prohibits the Bucs from trading or placing the franchise or transition tag on Brady.

Initially, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Brady with a two-year, $50 million deal. The Bucs are paying their star quarterback an annual salary of $15 million with a $10 million roster bonus each year. There wre incentives built in, with Tampa Bay on the hook potentially for $60 million over the two years.

Brady, along with Bündchen, put their house in Massachusetts up for sale in 2019 for a mere $40 million. In January, the price was dropped to $33.9 million. Due to recent events involving the coronavirus, the house has been taken off the market. Since he arrived in Tampa Bay, Brady has been renting Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion for $70,000 per month, though in September he and Bündchen began living apart.

Brady playing for Tampa Bay is something that the entire world had their eyes on, as the QB led them to a Super Bowl title in his very first season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join his old teammate in Tampa Bay and with a solid core, Brady was able to pull off the unthinkable with his new team. Along the way, he’s sure made some money in his illustrious career.

With what appears to be his last season currently, and insane Fox Sports money possibly still looming despite his team’s woes in 2022, Tom Brady’s net worth in 2022 could look like peanuts by the time his 2023 net worth is revealed.