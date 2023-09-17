The New York Jets are looking at veteran quarterbacks to shore up their depth chart after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, but it doesn't look like Tom Brady is a part of that list. The Jets have not checked in to see if Brady would be willing to come out of retirement after Rodgers' injury, but speculation of Brady's unretirement won't die down just yet.

After calling it a career this past offseason, Brady embarked on several different adventures, one of which involved becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once Brady is officially an owner of the Raiders, his return to the NFL will officially be ruled out, but it turns out that the deal isn't official yet, leaving the door ever so slightly ajar for Brady to still find his way back on the field as a player in the NFL.

“The New York Jets did not make a call to Tom Brady after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season to a torn Achilles, sources say, and the all-time great has made it very clear that he's retired for real this time. However, the door will officially remain open for Brady to play for any team — at least until October and quite possibly longer. Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders has not been finalized, sources say. A vote could come as soon as next month's Fall League Meeting, sources say, but there is still plenty to sort out with financing and plenty of information regarding a potential purchase still to be shared.” – Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero, NFL.com

Of course, the chances of Brady unretiring for a second time seem to be extremely low, but you can never say never in the NFL. But the Jets certainly don't seem to be banking on the legendary quarterback having a change of heart, and once his ownership deal with the Raiders deal gets completed, we can put these rumors behind us once and for all.