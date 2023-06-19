Tom Cruise loves his job. It's something he's always wanted to do and “a privilege that I have never taken for granted.” At the premiere of Mission: Impossible 7 (Dead Reckoning Part One), Cruise shared his love of cinema, per People.

On the red carpet in Rome for the world premiere of his film, Cruise mentioned how he loves how people of different cultures “all join together to enjoy cinema.”

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world,” Cruise said. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture.”

“Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted,” he continued. “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Cruise appeared at the red carpet for Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and other cast members including Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby. The film set a franchise record runtime.

The actor said of the director that he “had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years. He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being.”

See Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters July 12.