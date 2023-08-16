Fashion designer Tom Ford, fresh from his $2.8 billion brand sale, has expanded his property collection with the purchase of Jackie Kennedy’s historic East Hampton estate for a whopping $52 million, according to Robb Report. The 8,500-square-foot Arts-and-Crafts-style mansion holds sentimental value as the former First Lady spent her childhood summers there under the ownership of her grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr.

Tom Ford claims his new Hamptons gem—Jackie O's former Hamptons hideaway, which features 8,500 square feet of elegance. https://t.co/g7ihof6Ei6 — RobbReport (@RobbReport) August 15, 2023

Previously owned by fashion designer Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine, the property sprawls across 7 acres near the Atlantic Ocean. The compound features an elegantly designed eight-bedroom main house, boasting 8,500 square feet of Pierre Yovanovich-designed living space with tall casement windows and beamed ceilings.

Beyond the main house, the estate encompasses a two-bedroom guesthouse, caretaker’s cottage, pool house, and a three-car garage with a workshop. The outdoors are adorned with meticulously designed Louis Benech-crafted grounds, featuring lush lawns, mature trees, and a charming flower meadow.

Originally built in 1917 by architect Arthur C. Jackson, the residence has undergone recent restoration by its current owner. The compound offers a glimpse into history while providing modern amenities and exquisite design. Its grandeur includes 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, with a pristine white exterior showcasing classic architectural details.

The property was listed by agents Eileen O’Neill of The Corcoran Group and Ed Petrie, Charles Forsman, and James Petrie of Compass. Tom Ford was represented in the purchase by Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty.

With this latest acquisition, Tom Ford adds a significant piece of American history to his impressive real estate portfolio, marking a new chapter for the renowned designer amidst his successful career.