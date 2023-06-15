Tom Holland has finally watched Survivor and has revealed his favorite aspects of the hit Jeff Probst-hosted reality show.

In a puppy-less interview with Buzzfeed, Holland revealed that he just watched a season of Survivor for the first time and loves it.

“I actually finished last night watching my first season of Survivor. I loved it,” Holland revealed.

He then talked about his favorite parts of the show: Backstabbing and blindsiding. Before moving on, Holland said, “I love it [and] I can't wait to start it again.”

Given Holland's new adoration for Survivor, could we ever see him as a contestant on the show? It'd add star power like the show has never seen before, and his Spider-Man training would likely bode well for his performance in the challenges.

Survivor has been a staple of CBS programming since premiering in 2000. Contestants compete in challenges and form alliances before voting one member of their tribe out per episode. The winner of the season is awarded $1 million.

Tom Holland is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. He stars as Danny Sullivan — a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting — and the series is framed as a series of interrogation interviews between him and Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). The series premiered its first three episodes on the streaming service on June 9 and will release a new episode every Friday until July 28. Holland's other recent credits include Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted — Sony's attempt at bringing their popular video game series to the big screen.