Tom Holland's fiancée is Zendaya. Holland an American actor that is quickly becoming one of the most famous actors in the world. While only 28 years of age, he has already made three movies in which he starred as Spider-Man, giving him worldwide recognition. Overall, he has portrayed the superhero in six different movies.

He has won numerous awards and earned a lot of money but also caught the eye of someone very interesting. Let's take a deep dive into the life of Tom Holland's fiancée, Zendaya.

Who is Tom Holland's fiancée Zendaya?

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since November of 2021, and everything seems to be going great. It seems like two young, successful people found each other at just the right time.

As Holland was picking up the tab where the last Spider-Man left off, Zendaya was coming from a successful Disney career and slowly but surely transitioning into more serious movies. To fully understand who she is and where she comes from, let's look at how Zendaya came to this point in her life and career.

Zendaya's early life

Zendaya was born Zendaya Maree Coleman on September 1st, 1996, in Oakland, California. It was clear from the beginning that she was going to be an actress growing up. When she was just six years old, Zendaya and her two friends made a whole play about Black History Month, giving a hint about what the young girl was going to aspire to in the future.

The passion for acting continued moving forward, as Zendaya later joined the Oakland School for the Arts. There, she got some casting opportunities and won some smaller roles. At that time, she was also doing live theater, and her proficiency was in the works of William Shakespeare.

Her big breakthrough came in 2009, when she auditioned for Shake It Up, a Disney Channel show. While Zendaya did not get the main role, which went to Bella Thorne, it was still her first major show, and it opened the door for more projects with Disney.

Parallel to three seasons of Shake It Up, Zendaya started building up her music career as well. Slowly but surely, Zendaya started creating more and more music, getting some huge artists to feature on her tracks. However, it was time to move on to more adult roles, so Zendaya went exactly there.

Zendaya is cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Her first huge role within a non-Disney movie world was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she had a relatively minor role but one with a lot of depth and character. Zendaya then did a few projects such as Smallfoot, Malcolm, and Marie, and voicing Lola for the newest Space Jam movie.

Still, her biggest and most critically acclaimed role was definitely in Euphoria, an HBO drama where she is the main character and narrator. This TV series opened up so many doors for the young actress, and it seems like the show is still a huge hit.

Besides the Spider-Man movies, she also has appeared in The Greatest Showman (2017), Malcom & Marie (2021) and Challengers (2024), among many other roles in film and television.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 when she auditioned to get her role of MJ in the new Spiderman movie. Tom Holland actually has a very cute story behind their first meeting, as reported by Hello magazine, according to Zendaya:

“He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake, and I went for a hug. But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool.”

Despite their disagreement, Zendaya and Holland became the best of friends on set, spending all the time they possibly could together. After a while, that friendship blossomed into something more. They both denied reports about a possible relationship, vehemently arguing that they are just very good friends.

However, nothing can be hidden in Hollywood for an extended period of time, and in November 2021, the pair were confirmed to be dating. While they were hesitant to confirm the rumors previously, Holland and Zendaya are now very open about sharing their love. They both look to one-up each other on social media in terms of showing their love, which is truly incredible to see.

Sometime between Christmas 2024 and New Year's Day 2025, Holland proposed to Zendaya. He reportedly dropped down on one knee at a house owned by Zendaya when they were alone and asked her to marry him. They said they will wait until their schedule isn't so busy to decide on a wedding date.

That is all we know so far on Tom Holland's fiancée, Zendaya.