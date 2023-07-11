Tom Holland, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke about his journey to sobriety on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Yahoo reports.

Holland said that his problems with alcohol began after a “very, very boozy” Christmas last year. He decided to do dry January, but he found it hard to resist England's drinking culture.

Tom Holland gets honest about getting sober after feeling "enslaved to this drink." pic.twitter.com/7s9IqsRIPZ — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 11, 2023

“I felt like I couldn't be social,” Holland said. “I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling.”

The MCU actor eventually decided to go for six months without drinking, and he said that he has never felt better. He has found that he has better sleep, more mental clarity, and he is able to handle everyday obstacles more easily.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm happy to say it – I was definitely addicted to alcohol,” Holland said. “I'm not shying away from that at all.”

His journey to sobriety has inspired his mother to follow suit, and she has also found it to be a positive experience. “She's loving it, and it's been amazing,” Holland said. “I can't believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing.”

Tom Holland is currently on a break from acting, after a gruelling shoot on Apple TV series The Crowded Room, in which he played an American criminal with dissociative identity disorder.

He said that his sobriety has helped him to deal with the challenges of the role, and that he is now feeling more “present” and “grounded” than ever before.

“I'm just so grateful for the clarity that I have now,” Holland said. “I feel like I can really appreciate the good things in my life.”