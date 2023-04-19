Tom Sandoval, one of the stars of the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, recently responded to Ariana Madix’s new man she was kissing at Coachella.

Tom Sandoval is an American reality television personality and actor. He’s best known for his recurring appearances on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, where he’s been a cast member since 2013. This is where he met his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

TMZ asked Sandoval in Los Angeles how he was feeling about the situation, and although he was “really happy” for Madix, he was drained from the whole Scandoval. He wants to put it behind him, but an unnamed female cast mate from Vanderpump Rules, continues to perpetrate the drama in his opinion.

Tom Sandoval and Madix have been an item since the early days of Vanderpump Rules, and their relationship has been a central storyline on the show. The couple has had their faire share of ups and downs until last month when the news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix for the past six months with fellow cast member, Raquel Leviss. Madix found a sexually explicit video on Sandoval’s phone, abruptly ending their nine year relationship.

As for Madix, she appears to be happy with her new man, Daniel Wai, and is looking forward to the future. The couple haven’t shared many details about their budding relationship, but have shared a few social media posts about their weekend together at the festival. The news of their new romance came after Madix’s reveal that she was “thriving.” Sandoval was thrilled to hear the news, claiming he just wants Madix to be happy.