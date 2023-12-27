His comedy and contributions will live on.

Comedian Tom Smothers has passed away.

The talk show host was well known for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which featured him and his brother, CNN reported. The variety show ran from 1967 to 1969.

Tom Smothers passes away at age 86

The Hollywood Reporter stated that he passed away from a recent battle with cancer.

His brother said, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner.”

“I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed,” he added.

National Comedy Center's executive director, Journey Gunderson, said, “Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today's network late night shows, and so much more.”

“We were proud to bring Tom and Dick out of retirement and reunite them on stage in 2019 to celebrate their legendary careers, and we are honored to preserve Tom's remarkable work and legacy here at the National Comedy Center for generations to come,” Gunderson continued.

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour was pulled off the air from CBS due to the outspoken nature of the show.

Tom had two children, Bo and Riley Rose Smothers.

RIP Tom Smothers.