Tony Pollard: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

NFL training camps have opened and it is that time of year again. It’s time to begin doing your research for all of your upcoming fantasy football drafts. Every season, there are a number of players drafted late that turn into either league winners or impactful players to help your fantasy team. One of those players very well could be Tony Pollard.

There is an age old saying in fantasy football. You cannot win your league with the first few picks, but you can lose it. That is why it is always recommended taking sure things early on during your draft. Leave your true skills to be found in the middle to late rounds. That’s exactly where you will find the Dallas Cowboys running back.

Pollard is coming off of a breakout season for the Cowboys last season. Just about anyone with eye balls recognized that he was the best running back on the Dallas roster. However, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract will force him onto the field as the starter. So, what should you expect from Pollard? That’s what we are going to break down for you.

Here is Tony Pollard’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Tony Pollard’s Fantasy Football Outlook for 2022 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough offseason. They lost Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in free agency. Their defense lost one of the better pass rushers in football in Randy Gregory. Yet, the Cowboys did not do much to replace them. So, many people believe the Dallas offense is going to take a step back this year. That’s probably true. But that does not mean that 2021 breakout running back, Tony Pollard, is going to suffer.

Pollard was one of the fantasy football value picks last year. Cowboys starting running back Ezekiel Elliott’s yards per game have decreased every year of his career. He rushed for just 58.9 yards per game last season, finishing the season with 1,002 yards in 17 games.

Meanwhile, Pollard ran for 719 yards in 15 games, on over 100 less carries than Elliott. He was absolutely the better runner and player last season. Elliott is one year older and the Cowboys offensive line is no longer elite. I would expect Elliott to struggle once again this year.

Obviously, because of Elliott’s massive contract, he is going to start and play plenty of snaps. But the Cowboys coaching staff is fully aware of the talent that Pollard possesses. Therefore, they are planning on finding other ways to get him on the field.

.@dallascowboys have to strike a good balance using RB Tony Pollard as receiver https://t.co/qFpIW4pSir — WFAA (@wfaa) August 5, 2022

It has been reported that the Cowboys are planning on using Pollard as a wide receiver. Pollard showed last season that he is more than capable of handling that load. He caught 39 of 46 targets for 337 yards. Both Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. left in free agency. Michael Gallup is still recovering from ACL surgery. James Washington was already hurt in training camp and could miss an extended period of time. All of this leads to Pollard’s usage being higher than his ADP suggests.

The average draft position for Pollard in drafts right now is pick number 88. In 10-team leagues, that’s 9th round. In 12-team leagues, that is the 8th round. Either way, I fully expect him to out-produce that position.

With more and more fantasy football leagues incorporating the PPR aspect, that likely will only help Pollard’s projections.

Pollard is going off draft boards as RB #32 currently, put him in the borderline flex position. But if what we’ve seen at camp comes to fruition, he has a strong chance at finishing as an RB2 this year.

Zeke blocking for Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/Dg5HSaeZYc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

During Thursday’s practice at camp, Elliott was seen blocking for Pollard. Everyone knows that the younger Pollard is far more explosive at this point in their career. Dallas may choose to use Elliott a bit more as a fullback, opening up holes for Pollard to run through.

If you are the type of fantasy football player who employs the ‘No RB Strategy’ then Pollard is the perfect target for you. You can get him in the middle rounds of your draft, but his upside is far greater. He is easily one of the best handcuffs in fantasy football this year. If Elliott goes down with an injury, he becomes a plug and play RB1. But even if he doesn’t, he’s a flex play at worst with RB2 upside. Give me that all day in the middle rounds.