Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Sleepers in 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked

The 2022-23 NBA season is just a week away, so this might be the last chance to draft game-changing players in the fantasy basketball leagues. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić are names owners should focus on first, there are plenty of overlooked players that deserve some attention as Fantasy Basketball Sleepers.

Those are the type of players who might not be stars, but they’re capable of producing points every night. The best part is they should be available until the later rounds. They can potentially become steals and be the ones that make or break a team.

So, who could be those steals in 2022-23? Here are the top 10 fantasy basketball sleepers for the upcoming season.

10. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

While he has been involved in trade rumors for many years, Myles Turner still adds some value to the Indiana Pacers. He is one of the best shot-blocking centers in the league, averaging 2.3 blocks in his career. The problem is that he only played 42 games in 2021-22 due to a foot injury.

When he played, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9% from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers. He is not the main offensive option of the team, but his defensive skills should not be overlooked in the fantasy drafts.

9. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

After an offseason saga, Collin Sexton found his new NBA home via a sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. With the team entering a rebuilding mode after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the guard could benefit from it. He was perhaps the main player in exchange for Mitchell, so he should earn many opportunities in Utah.

In his last fully healthy season in Cleveland, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He also shot 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point land. While he is coming back from a torn left meniscus, playing for a non-contender should give him plenty of opportunities. He’s one of the fantasy basketball sleepers.

8. Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns

With veteran Jae Crowder on his way out of Phoenix, Cameron Johnson should benefit as the new starting power forward. Last season, he became the most important piece off the bench for the Suns. He was even a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award, finishing third behind Kevin Love and winner Tyler Herro.

In 2021-22, Johnson averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, while starting only 16 of the 66 games he appeared. He made 46% of his field goals and 42.5% of his 3-point attempts. Now as a full-time starter, Johnson could certainly get more shots and minutes this season.

7. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Another player who could benefit from his team’s current situation is Devin Vassell. The San Antonio Spurs finally embraced the rebuilding phase after trading away All-Star Dejounte Murray. Additionally, the Spurs traded away Derrick White midseason and let Lonnie Walker IV walk away in free agency, opening many spots in the guard rotation.

Last season, Vassell averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 rebounds, plus 1.1 steals a night. He shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, all improvements from his rookie campaign. He is projected to be a starter in 2022-23, so there is a high chance of a breakout year for San Antonio’s 2020 lottery pick. Keep him in mind in the fantasy basketball sleepers.

6. Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

After some years in Portland, Gary Trent Jr. had his big breakout with the Toronto Raptors. He became the team’s starting shooting guard, gaining the most opportunities after backing up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Trent comes off his best season in the NBA, starting all but one of his 70 games. The guard averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with 1.7 steals per contest. He also hit 38.3% of his 3-pointers. Since the Raptors do not have much backcourt depth, Trent might average many minutes a night to compensate.

5. Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ major acquisition of the offseason, Malcolm Brogdon should be the team’s sixth man in 2022-23. In the NBA Finals, Boston struggled with its depth, so Brogdon could certainly bring a spark whenever Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are resting.

Although he has been dealing with injuries, the 2017 Rookie of the Year can provide both scoring and playmaking when healthy. With the Pacers, his best numbers were 21.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.3 assists. If he stays healthy, he could easily be a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award and one of the fantasy basketball sleepers.

4. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons comes off a breakout year in Portland. Following the CJ McCollum trade, he became the team’s starting shooting guard alongside Damian Lillard. His numbers skyrocketed from his first three years as a pro, making him and Lillard one of the most prolific scoring backcourts in the league.

Last season, Simons averaged 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He was also very efficient with shooting splits of 44-41-89. Now, in his first full season as a starter, his presence should increase even more, especially with Lillard coming back from an injury.

3. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

An All-Rookie First Team member in 2022, Jalen Green impressed the Houston Rockets in his first year. After a strong first year, he could certainly take a big leap in 2022-23. With the team still adapting in the post-James Harden era, young players such as Green should have the most minutes and shots.

In his rookie campaign, Green averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with shooting splits of 43-34-80. If he develops a more reliable 3-point shot, he could break the 20-point mark for the season and gain more attention across the NBA.

2. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Coming off just nine games last season due to a back injury, Michael Porter Jr.’s preseason is showing some promise. While it is uncertain how he will perform in the regular season, his numbers when healthy should be enough to give him a chance in the draft.

In 2020-21, Porter Jr. averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds, while making 54.2% of his field goals and 44.5% of his 3-pointers. If he can replicate or at least get closer to them, Porter Jr. should be one of the biggest fantasy basketball sleepers in the draft.

1. Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

If there was one player that shocked the NBA world last season, that was Jordan Poole. After spending some time in the G League in his first two years as a pro, he had a crucial role in the Golden State Warriors championship run.

He averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. He mostly filled in for Klay Thompson until the veteran returned to the starting lineup. Still, Poole remained an important piece off the bench with 17.0 points a night in the playoffs.

Despite his 2021-22 season, Poole is just No. 81 in ESPN’s fantasy basketball projections. He is behind players such as Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook. If drafted around that spot, he could certainly be the biggest steal of the season. That makes him the No. 1 sleeper for 2022-23 and a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.