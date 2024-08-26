The long wait is over! Fantasy football is back, and in just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL season will begin. Hope and optimism are in the air as every fantasy football manager believes this could be their year.

One notoriously difficult position to evaluate is defense and special teams. While D/STs are rarely among the top scorers, having a dependable defense — especially one that scores touchdowns — can make all the difference in close matchups. For savvy managers looking to gain an edge, these are the top 1 fantasy football defenses in 2024.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Defenses 2024

1) Cleveland Browns

In a pass-heavy league, the Cleveland Browns rolled out one of the best passing defenses in the modern game. Cleveland was on a historic pace, allowing just 163 passing yards per game through 11 contests — which would have been the lowest mark given up since the Kansas City Chiefs in 1988. The Browns still finished with 185 yards allowed per game in the air — only the third-best total since 2010.

Cleveland brings back the overwhelming majority of this elite defense — putting them in prime position to be the leading D/ST scorer in fantasy football.

2) New York Jets

A top-five unit despite propping up a mediocre offense last year, the Jets D/ST should thrive in 2024 now that it has a competent offense to support them. New York was third in yards allowed and eclipsed 10 fantasy points in 10 of 17 outings. This unit is set up for an even more successful 2024 campaign.

3) San Francisco 49ers

While still a formidable unit in 2023, the 49ers defense was not its calling card last year. But it is a testament to the high level of play from this defense that the San Francisco D/ST still finished seventh in fantasy points despite a drop-off in points and yards allowed. Reputation aside, the 49ers are due for a bounce-back year defensively.

4) Baltimore Ravens

The joint top-scorers in 2023, the Ravens D/ST could face more challenges in 2024. The team lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who took over as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, plus linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen, corners Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin, and safety Geno Stone.

Baltimore still has significant talent, but the transitional phase under new coordinator Zach Orr limits this unit's ceiling.

5) Dallas Cowboys

When things were good for the Dallas defense last season, they were really good. Dallas led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns in 2023, including two games with a pair of non-offensive scores. But this unit also had four games with negative fantasy points, registering just five sacks and two turnovers across these contests while allowing 34 points per game.

While this Dallas defense will be among the best in the league again in 2024, seven defensive touchdowns are tough to match. Expect modest regression from the top-ranked D/ST unit a year ago in fantasy football.

6) Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs did not stand out defensively like the Cowboys last season — finishing 28th in takeaways and not recording more than 16 fantasy points in a game. Yet this understated unit still finished sixth in fantasy points, thanks to its consistency. KC did not have any negative scoring weeks, was second in sacks, and third in scoring defense.

Steve Spagnuolo's group should be just as successful in 2024.

7) New Orleans Saints

While the Saints have not made the playoffs since Drew Brees retired in 2021, this defense has remained among the most underrated in the league. Last year, this group finished fourth in takeaways and eighth in points allowed. Mainstays like Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis are nearing the end of their career, but they should have enough left in the tank for one last top-10 fantasy finish.

8) Pittsburgh Steelers

Bend, don't break — that has been the motto of the Pittsburgh defense over the last few years. The Steelers were 21st in total yards allowed in 2023 but ended the year sixth in points per game, sixth in red zone defense, and tied for seventh in turnovers. Pittsburgh managed all of this despite countless injuries — including significant stretches without Pro Bowlers Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This Steelers unit has top-five upside if it can stay healthy. But that is a big if.

9) Houston Texans

A unit that finished 13th in fantasy scoring and slightly above average in points and yardage allowed, the Houston Texans defense could be in for a breakout year in 2024. Head coach DeMeco Ryans already helped turn around a defense near the bottom of the league in 2022. Now, with the additions of Denico Autry, Danielle Hunter, and Azeez Al-Shaair, among others, Houston is poised to have its D/ST match its high-flying offense.

10) Detroit Lions

A year ago, Detroit's most glaring weakness was its secondary, as the Lions finished 27th in passing yards allowed. To address this need, the franchise traded for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, used a first-round pick on Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold, and spent a second-rounder on Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw.

After finishing as the 22nd D/ST in 2023, the Lions have top-10 fantasy football potential in 2024.