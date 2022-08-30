When it comes to fantasy football, this season’s newcomers are going to be good. Get a load of the top fantasy football rookies for the 2022 NFL season.

In 2021, Najee Harris had more fantasy points than all but three running backs, and Ja’Marr Chase was seventh among all wideouts in fantasy points. In the same vein, Jonathan Taylor (fourth among running backs) and Justin Jefferson (seventh among wide receivers) emerged as breakout players in 2020. For 2022, we have some rookies who may be just as good as those guys.

So, which first-year players are likely to be valuable fantasy contributors in 2022? It might be one of the six wide receivers chosen in the first round, which was the most at any position. Perhaps one of the three running backs selected in the second round, too. Perhaps it’s a late-round running back, of whom there have been a few this preseason.

Let’s look at the top 10 fantasy football rookies in 2022.

Top 10 fantasy football rookies in 2022

10. Rachaad White

Following the departure of Ronald Jones, Rachaad White, a 1,000-yard rusher at Arizona State in 2021, will serve as Leonard Fournette’s primary backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given Fournette’s history of injuries and exertion, this is a golden chance for White.

He possesses some of the 2022 draft class’s greatest natural skill with the ball in his hands. On 225 collegiate rushes, he scored 20 touchdowns and broke 52 tackles. As long as he can play within the Buccs’ system, he should be explosive.

9. Christian Watson

With Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes, Christian Watson’s rookie potential with the Green Bay Packers may be as high as any wideout. Still, he needs to battle out some competition to secure consistent snaps. Given his current ADP, however, the upside may be worth the risk.

He’s a 6’4, 208-pound receiver who can effortlessly adapt to balls thrown even beyond his frame. Fantasy managers have to be aware, however, of his occasional drop difficulties and ball tracking troubles. In college, he dropped 16 passes on 120 catchable targets.

8. Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore is relatively small in stature, but he played much bigger than his size last season as Western Michigan’s leading wideout. With Patrick Mahomes distributing the ball, Moore has an opportunity to acquire significant value with the departure of Tyreek Hill in Kansas City.

Moore possesses elite shiftiness that’s required to excel at this level. He will make defenders easily miss, whether it’s shaking-and-baking opposing press coverage or breaking tackles like he did often in college.

7. Chris Olave

Chris Olave was a proficient route runner at Ohio State. He joins a New Orleans Saints offense that has plenty of weapons now that Michael Thomas has returned from injury and Jarvis Landry has joined the team. Olave is arguably a better keeper than the average first-year player, and he has really intriguing potential.

Olave is one of the most reliable rookie downfield threats in the league. Last season in college, 13 of his 65 catches actually resulted in touchdowns.

6. Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams possesses exceptional deep speed, but a torn ACL might keep him out until the regular season begins. Without another Lions wideout with his skill set, though, Williams should hit the ground running when he returns. Fantasy managers should appreciate his big plays and big numbers.

Nobody will be surprised if Williams outperforms the combo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson after he has completely adjusted to the offense.

5. Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets badly needed wide receiver upgrades. While they have several good choices, none of them have Garrett Wilson’s upside. The Ohio State product should be Zach Wilson’s first option in no time. Wilson & Wilson sounds good right now.

Garrett Wilson is worth investing in because he has shown the ability to command targets and produce in an offense loaded with great talent in college. It also doesn’t hurt that he was considered open on 84% of his targets last season.

4. Kenneth Walker

After Rashaad Penny’s emergence late last season, Kenneth Walker was a surprising second-round choice for the Seattle Seahawks. Still, the Michigan State product is coming off a stellar season and could get plenty of action in a run-heavy Seattle offense sans Russell Wilson.

Walker has the foundation to be a productive RB at the next level. Breaking tackles and generating after-contact yardage in college translates exceptionally well to the pros. Walker has the right stuff.

3. Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks can do it all and has the skill set of a dynamic player like Deebo Samuel. Unfortunately, he did not get off to a good start at rookie minicamp and will have to work his way past the seasoned Robert Woods in a conservative scheme.

He should start right away after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Outside of Robert Woods, who is coming off a damaged ACL, Burks has no competition for targets. And, like A.J. Brown, Burks has a comparable YAC-ability. The rookie should take the field on day one and provide immediate fantasy football value.

2. Drake London

Following Calvin Ridley’s suspension, Drake London might be Atlanta’s No. 1 wideout right away. Last season, he averaged 11 catches per game at USC and could receive plenty of targets in his first season with the Falcons.

London possesses all of the attributes required to be an alpha dog receiver for the Falcons. Due to an ankle ailment, the 6’4, 219-pound USC wide receiver only participated in eight games, but he made every single one matter. In college, he had a 38% target share and topped all receivers in contested catches (19) and receptions per game (11.0).

1. Breece Hall

Lastly, Breece Hall is the undisputed leader of the top fantasy football rookies. He also has a strong chance to replace Michael Carter as the Jets’ primary running back. The Iowa State product possesses great speed and receiving abilities, making him a top-10 fantasy back right away.

Over three seasons in college, Hall accumulated over 4,500 yards from scrimmage, 50 touchdowns, and 80 receptions.

“The games really starting to slow down for me so I’m expecting myself to go out there on Monday night & make plays & let my natural ability take over.”- Breece Hall We’ve seen his natural ability take over already Breece Hall is gonna be special 🔥#Jets pic.twitter.com/VNavGJipGg — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 22, 2022

Overall, Based on early fantasy football forecasts and how many touches the cumulative Jets RB1 had last season, a workload of around 240 touches would position Hall inside the top 15. That’s more than reasonable since every running back who reached the 240 touches threshold last season ended up among the top 15.