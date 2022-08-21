Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Wide Receiver In 2022, Ranked

Wide receivers are very important in fantasy football, but there are often enough top end wideouts to go around as drafts progress. That’s why identifying the top fantasy football wide receiver sleepers is so vital. If you can hit on these picks in the middle or later rounds, chances are you will have a successful fantasy season.

Picking out successful sleepers can be a bit of a difficult task, though. There are a lot of different factors to consider, and oftentimes one wrong move can cause a sleeper pick to flame out.

That’s why we here at ClutchPoints decided to compile a list of the top 10 fantasy football wide receiver sleepers to make your life easier. We’ve already looked at the top 15 wide receivers heading into the 2022 fantasy season, so let’s dive into the sleeper picks and see who could be available for the taking later in drafts.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers 2022

10. Skyy Moore

With Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle no longer part of the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room, there are a lot of targets in the Chiefs offense up for grabs heading into the 2022 season. That means that 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore could get thrown into the fire right away. Moore has a ton of potential, and if he can get on the same page with Patrick Mahomes early on, he could be a dangerous fantasy option.

9. Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore became a solid fantasy option throughout the 2021 season, and he should be able to build off his solid rookie season in 2022. He has a full season under his belt, a relationship with Zach Wilson, and a new partner-in-crime in Garrett Wilson who should help open up more targets for Moore. Moore already has a solid floor, but his ceiling makes him a standout sleeper pick.

8. Josh Palmer

Josh Palmer made the most of his limited target share last season, but he eventually earned the confidence of Justin Herbet under center. Palmer is heading into the 2022 season as the Los Angeles Chargers third wide receiver, and he could be a late round pick who turns into a solid FLEX option if things go his way, making him one of the more underrated fantasy football wide receiver sleepers.

7. Drake London

Drake London will immediately be the Atlanta Falcons top wide receiver, and he should benefit from a large volume of targets right off the bat. He’s looked great in training camp, and there’s a reason he was the eighth overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft after all. The Falcons questionable quarterback situation is worrying, but if London is getting targeted, it shouldn’t matter much.

6. Chris Olave

Chris Olave is higher than London because he finds himself in a much better situation. The New Orleans Saints offense is set up for Olave to succeed immediately, and he should be able to consistently get open playing behind Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Olave has a ton of potential, and he could become a solid FLEX option right out of the gate.

5. Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has had an inconsistent start to his career, but he has the makings of a breakout candidate in 2022. With Russell Wilson now under center for the Denver Broncos, Jeudy will finally be catching passes from a reliable quarterback. He won’t be the top option, either, meaning he could benefit from the attention Courtland Sutton draws. Jeudy is a sneaky FLEX option with WR2 upside this season.

4. Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers was a solid option last season based on his target share in New England’s offense. He was Mac Jones’ favorite target, and that should continue in 2022. Assuming Meyers can find the end zone more than two times this season, he’s a safe bet to exceed his expectations heading into the 2022 season, making him one of the top fantasy football wide receiver sleepers.

3. Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard is set for a big increase in targets heading into the 2022 season. He’s going to be Aaron Rodgers top target in the passing game, and that increase in volume makes him a must start most weeks. Lazard has been a bit inconsistent early in his career, but if he can produce as Rodgers’ top target, there’s no telling how productive he could be this season.

2. Gabriel Davis

Gabriel Davis had a coming out party during the 2022 playoffs with the Buffalo Bills. Now he’s heading into the season firmly entrenched as Buffalo’s second wideout behind Stefon Diggs. Many folks are already high on Davis, but it feels like he will still exceed expectations. Davis is probably a FLEX to start, but he will have WR2 upside right out of the gate.

1. Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman had a solid rookie campaign, but he’s going to quickly find himself with a lot more targets coming his way now that he’s the top wide receiver on the Baltimore Ravens. Bateman is going to have to prove he can handle the attention, but for fantasy purposes, he’s going to get a ton of targets on a weekly basis. That puts Bateman atop the list of fantasy football wide receiver sleepers.