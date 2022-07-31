We’ve had a tremendous year for gaming so far, but even more games are coming our way. Here are the top 10 new games of August 2022.

The month of July saw amazing video game releases. We had the phenomenal Stray, JRPGs Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Live A Live, and classic re-releases like Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. But the video game industry doesn’t let up, and we have even more new games coming out this month of August. Check out these amazing titles that you should be looking forward to this month.

Top 10 New Games of August 2022

10. F1 Manager 2022

Release Date: August 30, 2022

Developed By: Frontier Developments

Published By: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

We start our list of the top 10 new games of August 2022 with a game that won’t be coming out until the end of the month. However, the month-long wait for this game doesn’t hold a candle to the wait that F1 fans have waited for this game to come out. This is the first F1 Manager game since 2000, so there’s been two decades worth of wait before a new F1 Manager game came out. In this game, players play a much deeper version of Codemasters’ F1 2022 game mode My Team, with realistic management simulation features. Here are some of the features advertised for the game:

Poaching staff from Formula One, Formula 2, and Formula 3 teams.

Drivers can be signed from Formula One, Formula 2, or Formula 3.

Facilities can be upgraded.

The game will feature realistic camera angles based on those used for the real races.

It will feature a true to life broadcast presentation with realistic TV graphics.

Regulation changes can happen and affect the season.

It will feature real life team radio from real Formula One drivers and staff

Onboard cameras used In real life by real Formula One teams.

Red flags will be included.

The player can use the team’s reserve driver in practice sessions.

Strategy editor where you can schedule pit stops, push level (pace) for each stint and many other features.

Part development, cost cap, ERS and many other features.

With F1 becoming more popular these days compared to the previous decade, we’re sure that a lot of people will try to dip their toes into some F1 management. Would you be able to take your team to the top?

9. The Legend of Sword and Fairy 7 / Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

Release Date: August 4, 2022

Developed By: Softstar

Published By: Softstar

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

A big name in video games in China, The Legend of Sword and Fairy is a long-running action-adventure game that is arriving in the West for the first time ever. Albeit the name, the game is actually the ninth title in the entire The Legend of Sword and Fairy franchise. This game is the perfect choice for joining the world of Sword and Fairy as the events of this game is set years after the entirety of the other Sword and Fairy games preceding it.

The Legend of Sword and Fairy is fantasy-oriented mixing ancient mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics. Take part in dynamic real-time combat mechanics and screen-filling, flashy, skill animations. There are a lot of memorable playable party characters that you can play as in the game, giving players a great variety of gameplay mechanics to play around with. The game’s features are listed as:

Fight in real-time and switch between party characters instantly!

Explore diverse landscapes, towns, and more across a vivid mythology-based world.

Learn and equip new skills as you progress.

Experience more than 30 hours of story content and optional side quests!

Capture, tame, and feed spirit creatures that aid you in different ways.

Play card battle mini-games in between intense battles!

Discover console-exclusive outfits and weapon skins!

The game will have the alternate title Sword and Fairy: Together Forever for its PlayStation release.

8. Gigabash

Release Date: August 5, 2022

Developed By: Passion Republic Games

Published By: Passion Republic Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Gigabash is an upcoming action kaiju brawler game where big beasts and monsters go mano-a-mano in chaotic, larger-than-life battles. In the game, players take control of a kaiju brawler and have to fight through different stages battling from an isometric perspective. There are four single-player campaigns available, giving players four different stories to complete. With ten different monsters to choose from, and with amazing transformations that they can turn into to make the battles even more exciting, Gigabash can offer a fun experience for fans of brawlers and kaiju films.

The game also offers both local and online multiplayer gameplay. Gigabash can be played in all sorts of different game modes, including free-for-all, or two-on-two battles in four-player clashes that can prove to be as chaotic as a kaiju battle can be. If the kaiju don’t want to be hitting each other and just want to cause destruction, then there’s also Mayhem Mode, where players get to go out of town and play party mini-games together.

7. Two Point Campus

Release Date: August 9, 2022

Developed By: Two Point Studios

Published By: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

The second Two Point business management sim game to come out of Two Point Studios, Two Point Campus takes the business out of the hospitals and into college. In this title, players take on the role of a campus director responsible for the education and welfare of its students. From classrooms, lecture halls, infirmaries, cafeterias, and libraries, the campus director has a lot of tools in his repertoire to make sure they give the students the best university experience that they can ever have. Do this by hiring just the best instructors, staff, lecturers, and janitors, as well as organizing cultural events and extra-curricular activities.

Just like in real life, students have different personalities, and the campus director will have to make sure that they can provide for all of the needs and requirements of each student of each kind so that they have the education and experience that they need to succeed in life. However, unlike in your usual universities, the campus director in Two Point Campus can develop interesting courses, such as “Knight School,” which gives students a degree in being a knight by teaching them ancient ways, customs, and literature.

Two Point Campus will finally be arriving this month after being delayed from its original May 17, 2022, release date, making its way into our list of top 10 new games of August 2022.

6. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Release Date: August 30, 2022

Developed By: Black Forest Games

Published By: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Crypto-17, the alien agent we played in the last game, is mysteriously dead. He’s now replaced by his clone, Crypto-18, and he is now the lead for this next game of mayhem. This remake of the classic PS2 game Destroy All Humans! 2 is back with Reprobed, back with all the ’60s Cold War paranoia, pop culture, and UFO extravaganza.

In Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, players take control of alien Crypto. Using his array of weapons, gadgets, and destructive vehicles, Crypto is tasked by greater alien powers to probe the humans, interfere in their affairs, and cause havoc – all in the name of science and galactic domination. Players are unleashed in large, open spaces and are given different tasks, from extradition, extermination, and sample collection.

For this remake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed has the following features:

Show those hippies who’s boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower

Explore 1960’s Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities

Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission

Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills

Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local 2-player split screen co-op

Players who pre-purchase the game before it gets released will also be able to gain access to Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage stand-alone multiplayer game. Players can also purchase the Dressed to Skill Edition of the game to gain access to the Reprobed: Skin Pack that contains 10 special skins for Crypto; the Reprobed: Challenge Accepted DLC, a digital artbook, and an orchestral score.

5. Madden NFL 23

Release Date: August 19, 2022

Developed By: EA Tiburon

Published By: EA Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

After a disastrous launch last year, Madden NFL is looking to make a strong comeback with Madden NFL 23. This will also mark the series debut of Madden NFL on the Epic Games Store. EA is using this game’s title as a tribute to John Madden, who sadly passed away in December 2021. With this game, Madden appears as the cover personality for the first time since 2000. The game will also have an All-Madden Edition that has extra bonuses as well as a cover that borrows from the series’ first installment, John Madden Football.

For this year’s outing, Madden NFL 23 will have a revamped franchise mode which will see the player take on the role of an athlete trying to find second wind in his dwindling career, new defensive and passing mechanics and animations, as well as player-locked touchdown camera views, additional player silhouettes body types, and improved stadium details. Funnily enough, EA also set up a hotline that will allow players to complain if an athlete’s rating is too low.

Pre-ordering the regular version of the game will grant players the following bonuses:

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 offensive & 1 defensive)

All Madden Gear

Madden Strategy Item

Meanwhile, pre-ordering the All-Madden Edition will grant players the following bonuses:

3-day early access

4,600 Madden Points

Exclusive Early Access Challenges

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 offensive & 1 defensive)

All Madden Gear

Madden Strategy Item

Just like last year, the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions will not be feature complete compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection



Release Date: August 30, 2022

Developed By: Digital Eclipse

Published By: Konami

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Following up on the success of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge game that came out last month, Konami is releasing a collection of classic arcade games into one Cowabunga release. Comprising thirteen titles gathered between 1989 and 1993, the Cowabunga Collection will let players take on the classic arcade, NES, GameBoy, Sega Genesis, and SNES games with modern features, such as save states, rewind functions, button mapping, as well as online multiplayer.

Developer Digital Eclipse is responsible for this collection, who also did the collections for Disney Classic Games Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. The game will also be coming out with a limited-edition physical version, complete with a physical copy of the game, cloth poster, acrylic diorama, enamel pin set, 12 tournament fighters cards, and a 180-page artbook. A truly great package for massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans, making its place in our list for top 10 new games of August 2022.

3. Cult of the Lamb

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Developed By: Massive Monster

Published By: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Another month, another game published by Devolver Digital. Devolver Digital once again makes it into our list of the top 10 new games of August 2022. Seriously, this publisher isn’t making any mistakes in the games they choose to publish, and even before its release, Cult of the Lamb is already getting a lot of attention and coverage.

In Cult of the Lamb, players take control of a recently-resurrected sheep that now has to do the bidding of a Lamb God, building a congregation to worship him. The player will have to battle false prophets and convert everyone to the one true cause in a world of danger. Don’t worry, though. Indoctrinated lambs will be able to help you in various tasks back in the community you are building, until the cult you’ve made becomes self-sufficient.

Cult of the Lamb is a rogue-like action-adventure game that plays like a combination of different popular games: Don’t Starve, Bastion, and Hades. Build your base and following to unlock new powers and convert other lambs to the one true cause, repaying the debt of life you have to your new god.

2. Soul Hackers 2

Release Date: August 26, 2022

Developed By: Atlus

Published By: Atlus/Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Sequels in JRPGs aren’t all that unusual, but what makes Soul Hackers 2 special is that it’s following up on a 1997 title. Hence, this game is both appealing to original fans as well as people who are just familiar with the much larger Megami Tensei franchise. There hasn’t been any shortage of Megami Tensei titles over the past years, and they are great games to play for Persona fans who are itching for more JRPG games.

In any case, Soul Hackers 2 can stand on its own feet even without the Megami Tensei association, so it’s well worth it to check out. Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the 21st century and is set during a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society, two opposing factions of Devil Summoners. The story follows two supernatural “Aion” beings named Ringo and Figue, who descend into the human world from their birthplace in the data stream of information, in order to avert a cataclysmic event that they predict will doom humanity.

The gameplay is very similar to the turn-based Press Turn system of other Megami Tensei games. The game also has the light social simulation elements found in other Megami Tensei games, so even if you’re not familiar with Devil Summoners but are well-versed with Megami Tensei games, you’d have easy time figuring out this game’s mechanics.

1. Saints Row

Release Date: August 23, 2022

Developed By: Volition

Published By: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia

And for our last featured game for our list of the top 10 new games of August 2022, we have the Saints Row reboot coming from Deep Silver and Volition. Going back to its roots of street gang wars supremacy, get back into the game of power tug of war and turf battles between the Saints and its competitors.

In Saints Row, players take on the role of an aspiring gang boss who was a former mercenary. Using the skills they learned from their days as a mercenary, the Saints Boss has all the tools they need to take on the gangs of the area. All that needs to be done now is to put on the work.

Saints Row is an open-world action game from the same vein as Grand Theft Auto. After going totally bonkers with Saints Row 4, this reboot is much more grounded but still filled with insanity. Many things may have changed, but Saints Row is still as silly and whimsical as ever, never taking itself too seriously.

Did you find a game to look out for this month in our article for the top 10 new games of August 2022? Let us know what games you look forward to the most this month of August in the comments section below. And for more gaming news, check out Clutchpoints Gaming.