After the exceptional month of June for gaming, we slow down a bit on the releases. Here are the top 10 new games of July 2023.

Top 10 New Games of July 2023

10. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening

Release Date: July 20, 2023

Developed By: Koei

Published By: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Step into the shoes of medieval warlord Nobunaga Odo or any of the other daimyos of the Sengoku Period of Japan in this empire-building army management game set in feudal Japan. Use intrigue, diplomacy, cunning, and force to unite Japan under one banner and rule as Japan’s one true leader. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening sees the return of the siege mechanic, revamped for more interesting and dynamic gameplay.

9. The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Release Date: July 7, 2023

Developed By: Nihon Falcom

Published By: Nihon Falcom, NIS America

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Arriving for the first time in the West, fans of the Trails series get a new one in Trails Into Reverie. In this JRPG title, players will get to utilize the Crossroads System to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious C in this climactic conclusion of The Legend of Heroes subseries. Will you be able to save the people of Zemuria? Enter the True Reverie Corridor and recruit new characters from across Zemuria and defend Crossbell from invaders!

8. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Release Date: July 12, 2023

Developed By: Night School Studio

Published By: Netflix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Video games as a medium for story-telling have now reached their peak – with Netflix laying claim to its own piece of the video gaming pie as it publishes what could be its first high-profile game. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has players take on the task of investigating a mysterious incident that made everyone lose connection in her hometown of Camena. Either as a stand-alone or as a sequel to the original Oxenfree, Lost Signals offer players a deep and mind-bending narrative-focused adventure that will have players make tough decisions and living through the consequences of their choices with actions that could change Camena’s future forever.

7. Jagged Alliance 3

Release Date: July 14, 2023

Developed By: Haemimont Games

Published By: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC

Reviving a hibernating series isn’t always an easy task, but Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic are determined to revive the Jagged Alliance franchise, giving players a different recipe for turn-based tactics games. In this game, players command a troop of mercenaries, sending them out in squads on different operations, fighting against the invading paramilitary force known as The Legion in the countryside of Grand Chien. Now, it’s up to you and your colorful cast of mercenaries to stop The Legion’s advance and bring back peace to Grand Chien.

6. Remnant II

Release Date: July 25, 2023

Developed By: Gunfire Games

Published By: Gearbox Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Described as “Dark Souls for shooter games,” Remnant: From the Ashes gave players a one-of-a-kind ride through hellish landscapes and going against insanity-inducing enemies. Now, players will be able to ride through a carnival of horrors once again, this time with friends, in Remnant II. Go toe-to-toe against god-like bosses as one of the last few survivors of humanity in a bid to reclaim Earth from these otherworldly invaders and restore humanity’s civilization.

5. Disney Illusion Island

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Developed By: Dlala Studios

Published By: Disney Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy go on an adventure on the mysterious island of Monoth in this colorful and fanciful action platformer game that’s perfect for the whole family. Up to four players can play together, working together to save Monoth from danger. In this wholesome title, we get to play a feel-good Disney title that we frankly don’t get enough of anymore these days. Unique to this game is the heartwarming mechanic of hugging your allies to heal their health bar, something that we should really be practicing in real life, too.

4. F1 Manager 2023

Release Date: July 31, 2023

Developed By: Frontier Developments

Published By: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Love the thrill of the ride but don’t have the skills to steer the wheel? F1 Manager 2023 lets you take on the speedway as the manager of an F1 team, instead of being the one on the driver seat. Manage your team’s vehicle and compete to become the world’s champions in F1 racing. New to F1 Manager 2023 is the brand-new Race Replay game mode that allows players to build their legacy and relive the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, allowing them to compete as any of the teams that they want in the process.

3. Lisa: Definitive Edition

Release Date: July 18, 2023

Developed By: Dingaling Productions

Published By: Serenity Forge

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Get ready to have your expectations subverted in this desolate RPG that deals with heavy topics, forces players to make the hardest of decisions, and makes players commit atrocious crimes as some of the most villainous antiheroes to ever feature in video games. Living in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, live through the lives of Brad and Buddy as they try to survive in a world where there are no more women. Try to protect Buddy from the clutches of men in The Painful, or carve your own destiny as Buddy in The Joyful in an epic two-part RPG that will make your stomach churn and your eyes wet with tears in this emotional journey about doing everything for survival and for love.

2. Exoprimal

Release Date: July 14, 2023

Developed By: Capcom

Published By: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

In this PvP and PvE shooter matchup, a dinosaur outbreak forces players to get inside their Exosuits to fight against hordes of dinosaurs while also collecting resources and fighting against other Exofighters for loot and glory. This is a rather ridiculous concept that Capcom is somehow pulling off, in a game that is not-so-Dino-Crisis that people asked for, but lets us shoot our guns at dinosaurs nonetheless. Hopefully, this new live-service game would at the very least be fun to play. Play with and against friends in this very unique take on the arena shooter genre. As an added bonus, Capcom is throwing in a collab event with Street Fighter 6 right off the bat when the game comes out! We’re just not so sure if that’s a good sign or a red flag…

1. Pikmin 4

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The latest in one of Nintendo’s formerly niche but now emerging series Pikmin, more players will now get to know about the Pikmin experience, where players are a member of a rescue force sent to save an exploration force that got stranded on a mysterious planet. With the help of plant-like creatures called Pikmin, players will solve puzzles and explore the mysterious island, saving castaways and repairing their marooned space vessel. New in Pikmin 4 is the rescue pup Oatchi, a dog that will help the player fetch items and solve puzzles that Pikmin would usually have a hard time solving.

And that's it for our list of the best games to look forward to which are now coming out this month of July 2023.