After October’s very packed schedule of releases, we’re finally in November. Take a look at our list of the top 10 new games of November 2022.

Top 10 New Games of November 2022

10. Somerville

Release Date: November 15, 2022

Developed By: Jumpship

Publisher: Jumpship

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The debut title of Jumpship, Somerville is an adventure game played from the third-person perspective with platform-like elements. Playdead veterans who made Limbo and Inside is also responsible for Somerville, so expect similar vibes and experience with this title. There will be no dialogue or narration, but there will be a lot of environmental storytelling. The player controls the father of an everyday family when an alien invasion begins, and the player must be able to guide their family to safety.

9. Valkyrie Elysium

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Developed By: Soleil Inc.

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC (also, PS4, PS5)

While Valkyrie Elysium came out on consoles already, the PC version is not due until halfway through this year. Valkyrie Elysium wasn’t exactly the comeback fans expected from Valkyrie Profile, but it was still an enjoyable game that could let you blow off steam for a while. The game will be arriving on Steam on this day, so those who wanted to try the game out but didn’t have PlayStation could finally try it once it comes out then.

8. Football Manager 2023

Release Date: November 8, 2022

Developed By: Sports Interactive

Publisher: SEGAPlatforms: PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

You can again lead your club to a championship trophy this year, as Football Manager 2023 comes to the PlayStation 5 for the first time, and also on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The heavily-anticipated PS5 debut will definitely renew interest in Football Manager and increase its popularity more than it ever did before.

7. Goat Simulator 3

Release Date: November 17, 2022

Developed By: Coffee Stain North

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Did we miss Goat Simulator 2? No, not actually. The game Goat Simulator 3 is what happens when some cheeky developers thing pulling a prank on everyone would be fun. They skipped 2, if you didn’t notice. But in any case, that kind of prank is totally on brand for what kind of game Goat Simulator is. The game is a semi-sandbox where you control a goat, destroying things and doing destruction-focused objectives to get a high score. The game will feature a four-player coop mode which should really increase the fun four-fold.

6. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Developed By: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Another Dark Pictures Anthology game, The Devil In Me focuses on a documentary crew who gets trapped in the Murder Castle. Similar to other Supermassive Games, this game is highly focused on narrative while also dishing out a great deal of horror to its players.

5. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Developed By: Game Freak

Publisher: The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Fans rejoiced when they discovered that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be featuring a lot of mechanics that we saw in Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can now throw Pokeballs to start battles, and battles are more dynamic than ever. We’re sure that this game needs no introduction for fans of the series, and it looks like it’s one of the games that will help people rediscover their love of the Pokemon series.

4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC (but also PS4, PS5)

Already released as a PlayStation exclusive, the Spider-Man best-selling game’s expansion Miles Morales is finally arriving on PC as well, following up on Peter Parker’s success earlier this year. Miles Morales follows a different Spider-Man in the same city, facing the same dangers but in the face of different foes.

3. Harvestella

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Developed By: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Harvestella is not just your typical farming simulator game. We’re aware that there have been a lot of those games lately, but people who would dismiss this game immediately just because of its genre would be mistaken. Harvestella is going to be a great game that has elements of both Final Fantasy and Rune Factory, so if either of the two is your jam, then you’re in for a great time.

2. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Developed By: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

A remake of a very fabled turn-based tactical strategy game, Tactics Ogre: Reborn should be a big thing more than it is right now. We’re actually not so sure why this game isn’t getting a lot of attention right now. The original Tactics Ogre game jumpstarted, inspired and paved the way for future tactical strategy games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Mario + Rabbids, XCOM, and Fire Emblem, so we have a lot to thank. And amazingly, the game’s remake just goes to show that the game’s mechanics and appeal are timeless.

1. God of War: Ragnarok

Release Date: November 9, 2022

Developed By: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

And of course, we have God of War: Ragnarok. Who would forget? God of War: Ragnarok may be just the single game that could potentially beat Elden Ring as 2022’s Game of the Year, and we’re sure that this is going to be a very big talking point once we reach that point. God of War: Ragnarok sees Atreus and Kratos continue their battles against the Norse gods as they try to find a way to stop the coming of Ragnarok.

And that’s it for all of the new games coming out this month of November. Want a sneak peek of what’s coming in December? Check out our article on the best games coming out this Q4 2022 and have a look for yourself. Meanwhile, for anything else gaming-related, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.