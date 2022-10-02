Looking for new games to play this month? Check out ClutchPoints Gaming’s list for the Top 10 New Games of October 2022.

Top 10 New Games of October 2022

10. The Eternal Cylinder

Release Date: October 13, 2022

Developed By: ACE Team

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X

This one has been out for the previous-gen consoles for a while, and it’s now coming out to next-gen consoles, too. This absurdist game is all about surviving natural hazards in alien worlds. Players take control of an alien herd of animals called Trebhlums and must traverse unfamiliar lands for survival. One of the most absurd games on our list, it’s still one of the top new games coming out this month.

9. Dragon Ball The Breakers

Release Date: October 14, 2022

Developed By: Dimps

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games America Inc., BNE Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Have you ever wanted to be a normal person in a world where Saiyans and supervillain aliens exist? Me neither, but Bandai Namco is giving us the opportunity to do so. In Dragon Ball The Breakers, players get to experience Dragon Ball’s take on asymmetric survival horror gameplay. Play as a normal civilian while avoiding capture by super villains like Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu, or play the other role and hunt down humans with your super saiyan powers.

8. Scorn

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Developed By: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X

A genre-defying horror walking-simulator with FPS elements, Scorn is an H.R. Geiger-inspired body-horror-filled game that will horrify you as much as it will enrapture you. Early impressions by game critics have shown just what kind of experience Scorn aims to give players, and it’s definitely not for everyone. Check out others’ videos about it to know if this one’s for you, or get it while it’s on Game Pass to try it out for free.

7. Ghostbusters Spirit Unleashed

Release Date: October 18, 2022

Developed By: IllFonic

Publisher: IllFonic

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Another asymmetric survival horror game that made it on our list of top games coming out this October is Ghostbusters Spirit Unleashed. Play either as a Ghostbuster hunting down spooky ghosts, or one of the ghosts who only try to terrorize innocent humans by being poltergeists and spooking them off with moving, possessed objects.

6. PGA TOUR 2K23

Release Date: October 14, 2022

Developed By: HB Studios

Publisher: 2K Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

One of the low-key great games by 2K Games, PGA TOUR 2K23 returns after one year off the grid. This year, PGA TOUR 2K23 has more options for its popular course designer, with an even deeper career mode than ever before, which even lets you go into rivalries with the pros as you try to carve your own legacy. Featuring as many pro golfers around as ever before, including the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan and of course PGA’s GOAT Tiger Woods, players get to experience the most accessible and most enjoyable golf game to come out yet.

5. Bayonetta 3

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Developed By: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta is back once again, and this time she’s taking on man-made horrors called Hommonculi. With the help of both old and new allies, Bayonetta will once again use witchcraft to save the world from malevolent forces. New to the series is the Naive Angel Mode, which makes sure that you can play the game with anyone around, even your parents, if you catch my drift.

4. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Release Date: October 20, 2022

Developed By: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

At this point, no one should be sleeping on Mario + Rabbids. Yes, the combination of IPs seems ridiculous, but Ubisoft has already shown that it works. Some people might scoff at this, but it actually has a lot of features and mechanics that make it a little bit deeper compared to other games of the same genre. In fact, Mario + Rabbids really is a game that requires a lot of thinking, in spite of its child-friendly looks. Even if you yourself aren’t going to play it, do your kids a favor and get this for them. They’d come out smarter.

3. Gotham Knights

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Developed By: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Play as one of Batman’s successors in a game where single-player and multiplayer gameplay blend together seamlessly. Play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, or Robin, each character with their own move sets, combos, and special gadgets for a unique way to play for each character you use. With a large pair of shoes to fill, the Batchildren have a lot on their plate with Batman being gone.

2. A Plague Tale Requiem

Release Date: October 18, 2022

Developed By: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

An emotional and heart-wrenching game that will really make you care about its cast of characters, A Plague Tale Requiem continues the stories of Amicia and Hugo as they try to escape prosecution and survive a plague that, beyond their own comprehension, has apparently been brought about by their presence.

1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Developed By: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

A game that requires no introduction, the gaming world has already sampled Call of Duty Modern Warfare II this September with the Open Beta periods. Save for some cheating issues, fans have had a really great time playing the upcoming FPS shooter. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will undoubtedly sell like pancakes when it comes out late this October, and we’re sure that this alongside Warzone 2.0 is going to be one of the most played games this coming Holiday Season. So, brace yourself for the coming impact this game will have on the gaming scene. It’s definitely the game that tops our list of new games this October 2022.

And that’s it for all of the new games coming out this month of October. Want a sneak peek of what’s coming beyond? Check out our article on the best games coming out this Q4 2022 and have a look for yourself. Meanwhile, for anything else gaming-related, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.