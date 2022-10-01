Looking for the best new games to purchase this fourth quarter of 2022? Check out ClutchPoints Gamings’ Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022 here.

Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022

10. A Plague Tale Requiem

Release Date: October 18, 2022

Developed By: Asobo Studio

Published By: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

A Plague Tale Requiem continues the story of brother-and-sister Hugo and Amicia as they discover that the refuge they thought would help keep them from danger turns out to be yet another group of people they have to run away from. They escape to an island, but wherever Hugo goes, danger and the plague follow. Pushing again the boundaries of what video games can do in telling stories, in portraying realistic graphics with realistic lighting, and in what video games can do to commandeer and program a swarm of rats in the most realistic but also the most disgusting way possible, A Plague Tale Requiem is one of the best new games coming out this fourth quarter of 2022.

9. High on Life

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Developed By: Squanch Games

Published By: Squanch Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Rick & Morty showrunner Justin Roiland is getting his fingerprints all over the gaming industry recently, with his most popular work finding its way into the popular multiplayer platform fighting game MultiVersus. However, apart from that, there’s an even bigger project heading into the gaming industry with Roiland’s hand. High on Life is a sci-fi comedy shooter game that looks wonderfully funny, with Roiland even lending his famous “Morty voice” as the voice for the talking guns in the game. This game could still very much end up as a flop, but in terms of being a big spectacle, this game is high on top.

8. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Release Date: October 20, 2022

Developed By: Ubisoft

Published By: Ubisoft

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

One of the games that everyone thought was just a quick cash grab by Ubisoft and Nintendo was the original Mario + Rabbids game. Now, we’re all wiser and know that we shouldn’t sleep on its sequel. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a turn-based tactics game similar to XCOM, but has a lot of new mechanics that work pretty well within the context of its own IPs and universe, while also adding more depth and challenge. The unholy marriage between Mario and the Rabbids shouldn’t have worked the first time, but since it did, then we can now safely assume that its sequel would be just fine as well.

7. Bayonetta 3

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Developed By: PlatinumGames

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

A game that has been in the oven for a long while, so long that fans thought the game will never see the light of day – Bayonetta 3 sees the return of the sexy witch Bayonetta in another action-filled adventure with her hair-made weapons and fashion. Players will once again be able to string awesome combos and beat up new series opponents called Hommonculi. With the help of both new and old allies, Bayonetta will deal out punishment again to save the world. Meanwhile, new to the series in this game is the “Naive Angel Mode” which makes the game more PG-13.

6. Sonic Frontiers

Release Date: November 8, 2022

Developed By: Sonic Team

Published By: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

While many of us remain skeptical about the success of the upcoming open-world Sonic game, we’re still seeing it on top of many people’s lists. Sonic has had a very bad history with 3D games, so it’s understandable that many people, us included, don’t feel as excited as other fans would be about Sonic Frontiers. However, just like its name, this new game is pushing the boundaries of what a Sonic game could be. The move to open-world 3D might be a necessary step for Sonic Team in reinventing and making Sonic up to date with the times. Still, we’re including Sonic Frontiers in our list of the top new games coming out this quarter because it will definitely have everyone’s eyes on it, for better or for worse.

5. Gotham Knights

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Developed By: WB Games Montreal

Published By: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

The spiritual successor to the critically-acclaimed Arkham series will finally be arriving this October, with the Bat Family trying to fit into the shoes of the Bat Patriarch in his absence. Play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, or Batgirl in an open-world rendition of Gotham City and play seamlessly between single-player and multiplayer game modes in this sprawling brawler action game. Will you be able to keep Gotham safe as one of The Batman’s successors?

4. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Developed By: SQUARE ENIX

Published By: SQUARE ENIX

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Final Fantasy 7 continues to be a global phenomenon, and with the success of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake game comes a whole slate of remakes revolving around the Final Fantasy 7 subseries. SQUARE ENIX’s soonest release will be Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remake or reimagining of the PSP-exclusive game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, which stars one of the important supporting characters of FF7: Zack Fair. Among all Final Fantasy 7 games, Crisis Core is the most modern and had gameplay reminiscent of how Final Fantasy 7 Remake was, so in terms of gameplay, we’d be in familiar territory. However, many fans are still on the edge of their seats with this one, as they brace for a rugpull similar to the one SQUARE ENIX did in reimagining the events of the story with Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

3. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Developed By: Game Freak

Published By: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The ninth generation of Pokemon games is arriving this quarter. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first truly open-world mainline Pokemon game, a move that is inspired by the success of the spin-off title Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take players to Spain-inspired Paldea region, meeting new Pokemon and undertaking another journey to become the very best in the Pokemon world.

2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Developed By: Infinity Ward

Published By: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

This game requires no introduction – things already look good for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II following its public beta testing phase this September. The game will be coming out in full this October, and we’re sure that it’s going to be yet another homerun for Activision. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is a remake of the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 game back in 2009. Modern Warfare II is set to take on the mainstream gaming discussion for the next few months, and we’re all up for it.

1. God of War Ragnarok

Release Date: November 9, 2022

Developed By: Santa Monica Studio

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

And finally, we have what might be the only contender to Elden Ring’s game of the year claims. God of War Ragnarok will be coming out this November, a sequel to the critically-acclaimed God of War, undoubtedly one of the best games to ever come out. God of War Ragnarok continues the story three years after the first one. Katros and Atreus have to come into terms with the fact that Ragnarok is coming, and they begin a trip across the nine realms searching for a way to prevent this from happening.

And that’s all of the top and best new games coming out this last quarter of 2022. Which games are you most looking forward to? Which games did we miss? Let us know in the comments!