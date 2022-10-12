Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guards In 2022-23 NBA Season Ranked

Fantasy basketball season is very nearly upon us, and if you haven’t drafted your team yet, you likely will be doing so over the next few days. There are tons of very good players who will be available for the taking in the fantasy world this season, with some of the best players coming in at the shooting guard position. With that in mind, we decided to rank the top 15 fantasy basketball shooting guards for the upcoming season.

The shooting guard position sees a lot of overlap with the point guard position, but some of the best players at point guard are not eligible to play at shooting guard, which makes this position a bit more important when it comes to your drafts. Still, you want to make sure you are drafting the right players at the right times, which is why it’s important to know who the best players at each position are. With that in mind, let’s dive into the rankings.

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tasked with leading the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rebuild, and he will have more help than ever this season alongside him. He’s currently dealing with a sprained MCL that may hold him out to start the season, so that’s worth monitoring during your draft. Gilgeous-Alexander can score, rebound, and pass, but he will need to improve his efficiency in the field in order to take the next step forward.

14. Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has become the conductor of the Toronto Raptors offense over the past few seasons, and while he plays more of a point guard role, he can fill in at shooting guard too. VanVleet will score 20 points a night and dish out six assists a night, which gives him a solid base for his value. But he’s never been a very efficient scorer, which causes him to tumble down this list a bit.

13. Darius Garland

Darius Garland had a breakout season for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, making him a top fantasy option heading into this season. He won’t have full control in the backcourt anymore now that Donovan Mitchell is on board, which limits his fantasy outlook a bit, but Garland nearly averaged a double-double in points and assists last season, and if he can come close to those numbers this season, he could be a steal.

12. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards came in much higher on our small forward list, but he adds to his value by having eligibility at shooting guard too. While there are better options than him, Edwards is a strong scorer, while also being able to hold his own as a passer and a rebounder. Edwards shouldn’t be your first choice at shooting guard, but there’s some value in adding him if you already have a small forward.

11. Paul George

Similar to Edwards, Paul George is probably a better choice at small forward, but having eligibility at shooting guard certainly doesn’t hurt. George was great when he was on the court last season, but injuries limited him to just 31 games. If George can stay healthy this time around, expect him to shoot up this list.

10. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson should be in for a big role with the New York Knicks this season, making him a sneaky good fantasy option considering he can play both point guard and shooting guard. Brunson has a lot more value as a shooting guard this year, and his strong scoring capabilities should help him become a top tier fantasy option now that he has a bigger role in New York.

9. Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday is never going to be the flashiest fantasy player, but his all-around skillset makes him a very solid option. He can score efficiently, distribute the ball to his teammates, and play lights out defense. Holiday is one of the safest choices you will have at shooting guard, which helps him cement his spot on the list here.

8. Cade Cunningham

A lot of people believe Cade Cunningham is a borderline top five shooting guard, but it feels like we need to see more from him. He could take a jump forward this season, and he has the potential to be a nightly triple-double threat, but he shot poorly from the field, and averaged nearly four turnovers per game. Cunningham has a solid floor, but there’s no reason to jump the gun on him.

7. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is another risky pick in the sense that you never know whether he’s going to actually play for the Brooklyn Nets. When he’s on the court, he’s an easy top five fantasy option at shooting guard; the problem is he isn’t always on the court. Irving isn’t the safest option, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid picking him entirely, as he could have a great bounce-back campaign.

6. Devin Booker

Devin Booker is an elite scorer, and at the shooting guard position, that’s really all you need. Booker chips in as a passer and a rebounder too, but it’s the 26.8 points per game that makes Booker such a hot commodity in the fantasy world. Booker should continue to be the primary scorer for the Phoenix Suns, making him an easy choice on this list.

5. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray emerged from out of nowhere to become one of the best all-around fantasy options last season. His value may take a bit of a dip this season playing alongside Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks, but he can do just about everything at a high level. Again, Young may cause his value to decrease a bit, but Murray proved last season that he is a fantastic fantasy option, making him a top five choice here.

4. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan had quite the bounce-back campaign with the Chicago Bulls last season, and he figures to be the focal point of their offense once again this season. DeRozan may not have to do as much as he did last season, as the Bulls would like to get Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic more involved, but DeRozan is going to get his points one way or another, making him a strong selection at shooting guard.

3. James Harden

Sure, James Harden didn’t look great during his few months with the Philadelphia 76ers, but in the fantasy world, he was still mightily productive. Harden averaged a double-double in points and assists, and seems likely to continue doing so as the primary facilitator of the 76ers offense. If Harden can improve his efficiency and continue to make an impact on the boards, he could end up being a top 10 player this season.

2. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton’s ceiling is sky-high now that he is the focal point of the Indiana Pacers offense. Haliburton can score efficiently, get his teammates involved, and rebound as well. Haliburton took off last season once he was traded to Indiana, and assuming he continues to improve, he’s set to be one of the best fantasy options regardless of position this season.

1. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic was the top point guard on our list there, and he’s the top shooting guard as well. Doncic very nearly averages a triple-double for the Dallas Mavericks, while shooting at a high clip from the field as well. There aren’t many holes in Doncic’s game, and considering he’s only 23, he should continue to improve. There aren’t many better options at any position than Doncic this season, earning him the top shooting guard spot here.