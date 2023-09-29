Welcome to another weekend of college football. The highlight of this weekend for many viewers will be Colorado’s clash with USC. While the final score may not be very competitive, we’re hoping to see offensive fireworks all over the field as two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the country face off, and neither one has a dominant defense backing them.

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Colorado Odds

USC: -21.5 (-115); Over 72.5 (-105)

Colorado: +21.5 (-105); Under 72.5 (-115)

USC has underperformed compared to their expectations in some previous games this season. That being said, I don’t trust Colorado anywhere near enough to take a chance on the moneyline.

This game features two explosive offenses and two questionable defenses. Despite the high point total, this is still a perfect recipe to bet the over. I can see Colorado putting up close to 30 points and still being completely unable to keep up with Caleb Williams and the Trojans' offense.

Colorado will definitely feel the absence of Travis Hunter, both offensively and defensively. On offense, however, the natural talent of Shedeur Sanders combined with competent secondary playmakers should be enough for the Buffaloes to still put points on the board. Defensively, on the other hand, Hunter’s absence will definitely be felt. This Colorado team struggles enough defensively as it is, particularly with shutting down explosive passing attacks, and without their best player, they have almost no hope of slowing down Caleb Williams and company.

I’m expecting this game to be a showcase of offensive firepower for both teams, and I’d be shocked if we don’t see a combined 45 points scored by halftime. While the pace may slow down slightly in the second half as the team with the lead tries to eat away at the clock, we should still comfortably see at least 75 points scored between these two talented offenses with little defensive resistance.

USC-Colorado Pick: Over 72.5 (-105)

College Football Odds: Georgia-Auburn Odds

Georgia: -14.5 (-110)

Auburn: +14.5 (-110)

It will be a battle in the SEC this weekend as Georgia hits the road for a clash with rival Auburn. The Bulldogs are 4-0 this year, while Auburn was handed their first loss of the season last week against Texas A&M as they started SEC play. Georgia has won more than 30 consecutive regular-season games, and I don’t see this streak coming to an end this weekend.

Auburn is ranked 108th in the nation offensively, and Georgia is ranked 14th. To add insult to injury for the Tigers, their passing game struggles even more than their run game, which means if they fall behind early it will be a long, miserable afternoon for the home team.

Georgia maintains a well-balanced team and boosts one of the best defenses in the country. Despite being an SEC game, Auburn is thoroughly outclassed when they take the field against the Bulldogs, and I expect the final score of this game to reflect that.

Georgia-Auburn Pick: Georgia -14.5 (-110)

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Duke Odds

Notre Dame: -5.5 (-110)

Duke: +5.5 (-110)

Notre Dame features a well-balanced offense that has no problem scoring through the air or on the ground. Despite having a loss on their record, Notre Dame played an Ohio State team that is one of the best in the country during that loss. The lessons learned and experience gains will be invaluable, and Notre Dame should be able to leverage that experience to bounce back in a big way and defeat Duke.

I think this game will be close for most of the contest, but ultimately the Fighting Irish are just too talented and I expect them to pull away in the second half. The Irish just have too much talent across the board for Duke to keep up all game, and when the chips are down Notre Dame will rely on their run game, with a few timely passes sprinkled in to stretch the field, and this will be too much for Duke’s defense to handle.

Notre Dame-Duke Pick: Notre Dame -5.5 (-110)

