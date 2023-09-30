As we look forward to another exciting weekend of NFL football, there are always opportunities for money to be made. This weekend is shaping up to feature plenty of close games, and the narrow spreads reflect that. The Texans and CJ Stroud are hoping to have their big coming-out party, while the Browns look to defeat an AFC North foe.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Texans Odds

Steelers: -3 (-102)

Texans: +3 (-120)

This is a fascinating matchup between two teams that are both facing transition periods. The difference between them is that Houston has been going through a transition for several seasons now, while Pittsburgh is used to winning and is currently in relatively uncharted territory.

Both teams are led by young quarterbacks, players who may one day be the face of the league.

As good as Kenny Pickett may be, however, CJ Stroud has already shown the potential to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in the league a decade from now.

Stroud has everything that you could want in a franchise quarterback: He’s tall, mobile, athletic, intelligent, he has a cannon for an arm, he has athleticism and excellent ball placement. At a young age, he is already adept at reading defenses and throwing receivers open.

Pittsburgh has an elite defense that will represent one of the toughest challenges Stroud has faced to date in his young career. However, part of being a franchise quarterback is shining bright in the biggest moments, and I believe that Stroud will step up to the task.

Houston is playing at home this week, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they announce their coming out party against a talented Pittsburgh defense and Stroud takes another step in his development towards becoming, the franchise quarterback that Houston has been searching for. I’ll take Houston in the points in this match-up.

Steelers-Texans Pick: Texans +3 (-120)

NFL Odds: Ravens-Browns Odds

Ravens: +1.5 (-110)

Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Both teams have talent, offensively, but defense will be the difference in this AFC North matchup. Deshaun Watson has played better this season for Cleveland then he played in the games he was active for last year, but he is still nowhere near the Watson of old. We will also see how Cleveland adapts to not having Nick Chubb to help carry the load at running back.

The Ravens are very good on both sides of the ball, but the Browns are very good on offense and have one of the top three or top five defenses in all of football. Cleveland’s defense is athletic, fast, and powerful. They should be able to track down Lamar Jackson and keep him from running wild outside of the pocket. When Jackson stays in the pocket, Myles, Garrett, and company will do everything in their power to make Jackson’s afternoon long and miserable.

Ravens-Browns Pick: Browns -1.5 (-110)

NFL Odds: Bengals-Titans Odds

Bengals: -2.5 (-110)

Titans: +2.5 (-110)

This is a game that I’m really looking forward to, and it should be a fun matchup all around. I believe Cincinnati is clearly the better team on paper, and thanks to the president of Joe Burrow. The Bengals are better at the most important position on the football field. I think this will be a fairly close game Because Tennessee has an elite running back in Derrick Henry. Henry’s presence and ability will allow the Bengals to control the clock as long as the score is still close. I’m anticipating a fairly low-scoring first quarter to first half with it being fairly likely, that borough and company will put together at least one decisive drive and take the lead in the second quarter or early in the third quarter.

This will help to take Henry out of the game, neutralizing Tennessee’s most effective weapon offensively. If Tennessee is forced to rely on their passing game this weekend, then the game won’t end well for them. It might not happen early in the game, but eventually, Cincinnati will put enough pressure on the Titans to force them to try to keep up through the air. This won’t go well, and Cincy will win by at least a field goal. Personally, I think they’ll win by a touchdown. My final score prediction is 28-21 Cincinnati.

Bengals-Titans Pick: Bengals -2.5 (-110)