2023 isn't over, but the end is near. As of September, we've had the honor of hearing tons of albums filled with great moments grace our ears. One thing that's stood out is how phenomenal and diverse soundtrack albums have been (Barbie, Spider-Man). We also can't forget about all the international artists taking the charts by storm (Karol G and Asake to name a few).

Thankfully, we also received some top albums from the heavy hitters and a few on a rapid rise. With Drake set to release his latest LP, which he had his son draw the cover art for, it's only right we live in the moment and take a look at some of the best bodies of work before Drizzy controls the airwaves as he usually tends to do. Unfortunately, fans won't get an epic battle of who can sell the most between major artists as we've seen so often in the past. We've all had plenty of time to digest a few massive drops like Travis Scott, and we're thankful.

Here are the top 4 albums of 2023 so far, in no order. Don't be surprised if you see the unexpected on this list.

Barbie the Album – July 21, 2023

“Barbie the Album” offers a diverse range of tracks that cater to various tastes. Brandi Carlile's heartfelt cover of the Indigo Girls' “Closer To Fine” adds a sincere touch to the album. Nicki Minaj's collaboration with Ice Spice on “Barbie World” seamlessly updates Aqua's '90s hit “Barbie Girl” for the 2023 audience. Dominic Fike takes a sunnier turn from his usual style with “Hey Blondie.” Gayle channels a grungy Barbie persona on “Butterflies.” Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For?” reflects the existential and emotionally resonant moments akin to Robbie's character in the film. Overall, “Barbie the Album” captures the playful feminism of the movie and transforms it into an enjoyable musical experience, ensuring that the absence of Nicki Minaj would have been inconceivable.

Burna Boy, ‘I Told Them…’ – August 25, 2023

“I Told Them…” is an impeccably crafted Afropop album, laced with moments of self-assuredness that come across as more than just boasting; they're the realization of a promise fulfilled. Burna's message here is crystal clear – he's living up to the expectations he's set for himself, and he wants everyone, including those who doubted him, whether real or imagined, to witness his journey. The album concludes with “Thanks,” featuring J. Cole, a mellower track where Burna reflects on his treatment within the music industry despite his tireless efforts for his culture. Set against a backdrop of gentle guitar strumming and a midtempo drumbeat, he questions, “Is this the motherf***ing thanks I get/For making my people proud every chance I get?”

Kaytranada and Aminé, ‘Kaytramine' – May 19, 2023

Renowned dance DJ and producer Kaytranada has a history of collaborating with hip-hop artists. Notably, he's worked on entire projects with underrated MCs like Buddy in 2017 and IDK just last year. However, his collaboration with Aminé seems to have ignited a special spark. They've even combined their names for a debut album, and the result, Kaytraminé, is a testament to their talents. Aminé brings his A-game with his coolest and most charming rap style, while Kaytra strikes the perfect balance between groove and grit. Together, they've assembled a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, and Freddie Gibbs, solidifying their top-tier status in the game.

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

When it comes to curating the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there's no one better suited for the job than Atlanta's trap maestro, Metro Boomin. Heck, he might've even done well with Barbie. His musical direction adds a fresh dimension to the term “spider verse,” injecting the movie with a slew of web-slinging verses delivered by the likes of Offset, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Future, and a talented cast of contemporary melodic rappers.

Metro Boomin's musical style has always carried a cinematic flair, Pitchfork reports. Regardless of the sonic landscape he's exploring, there's an inherent grandeur to his beats that can either fuel a party anthem or provide a solid foundation for lyrical prowess. For instance, on the opening track “Annihilate,” co-producer Mike Dean's synths seamlessly blend with Metro's intricate drum patterns and samples, creating a digital atmosphere that's both foreboding and exhilarating. This dynamic carries over to “Am I Dreaming,” where their synths harmonize with orchestral strings, evoking the feeling of an end credits song, but in the best way possible.

Metro Boomin's musical contribution to the world of the teenage, Afro-Latino Spidey in this film feels incredibly fitting within the high school corridors of Brooklyn Visions Academy.