Top 5 Fantasy Football breakout candidates at quarterback in 2022

Fantasy Football season is upon us and fans everywhere are scouring through training camp reports in search of some diamonds in the rough. One position with a mostly clear view of who is set to get touches is at quarterback. There was a great deal of QB movement this offseason as well as some notable wide receivers changing teams to shift the outlook for that QB. While the top-ranked quarterbacks have cemented their spots at the top of the draft, here are five names to keep an eye on later in the draft who have the potential to outplay their draft slots in a major way.

Fantasy Football breakout quarterbacks 2022

5. Baker Mayfield

If there ever was a player made for a comeback tour it would be Baker Mayfield. His time in Cleveland came to an end this year following a disastrous season in which Mayfield caught more of the blame than he likely deserved. Now officially taking the reigns as the starting quarterback of the Panthers, the former number one overall pick has a chance to re-write his narrative. He battled a variety of injuries last year and is set to be fully healthy going into this season. With a new situation and a lot to prove, expect Mayfield to have a much better season this year. While he is not a guy you should be targeting early, carrying an average draft position of the 25th quarterback would make him a worthy late-round gamble.

4. Jameis Winston

Another former number one overall pick who is rewriting his narrative is Jameis Winston. While some of his decision-making may be maddening to teammates, it is much more damaging on the football field than it is from a fantasy football perspective. Winston is a gunslinger with a strong arm and is not afraid to attempt the big ticket throws. He is set to have the tools around him as Michael Thomas is set to return, Chris Olave was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the draft, and Jarvis Landry was added in free agency. Winston had a solid season last year with limited weapons around him. With an improved offense and a clean slate, expect the Florida State product to open some eyes. He is currently coming off the board as the 23rd QB to be selected in fantasy drafts and outperformed that slot last year already.

3. Tua Tagovaliloa

One of the biggest splashes of the offseason was the Dolphins’ decision to trade for Tyreek Hill. The speedster is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and will make life much easier for Tua Tagovaliloa. The duo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle is one of the best in the NFL and should improve the Dolphins’ passing game greatly. This is a make-or-break season for Tagovaliloa as he looks to cement his spot as a franchise quarterback. He currently is coming off the board in fantasy drafts as the 16th-ranked QB. While there are still questions about his arm strength and overall ability, the big-play potential is certainly there within the Dolphins offense, and look for Tua to capitalize.

2. Trevor Lawrence

It was a very frustrating year for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars organization last season. With Doug Pederson now taking control and the organization having another year to build up weapons around Lawrence, better results should be expected. During his time in Philadelphia, Pederson turned Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate and helped steer Nick Foles to a Super Bowl. You could argue that Trevor Lawrence has more talent than both of those quarterbacks combined. His league-leading 17 interceptions and just 12 touchdowns last season were certainly discouraging, but expect the Clemson standout to improve this year. Lawrence is currently coming off the board 19th among quarterbacks and has a real chance to find himself in the top ten this season.

1. Trey Lance

One of the most intriguing quarterbacks to watch this year will be Trey Lance. Last year’s third overall pick saw limited action as a rookie but is set to be the full-time starter heading into this season. The dual-threat quarterback has increasingly become a weapon in fantasy football and Lance is sure to be an asset in this area. In six games last season he ran the ball 38 total times. While he is fairly unproven as a passer, there have been some positive reports from camp and he has the weapons to utilize. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle are a nice collection of steady hands for the young QB to lean on. He may be more of a boom-or-bust selection, but Trey Lance could end up being up there with the best fantasy quarterbacks this year. The 49ers starter is currently being selected as the 13th QB off the board and his two-way ability will surely make him a positive asset.