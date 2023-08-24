It truly is the most wonderful time of the year as NFL football is just around the corner. Of course, that also means that fantasy football is coming soon as well, which some fans may be even more excited about. As fans prepare for their fantasy drafts, or are evaluating their teams after their drafts, what quarterback to take is always going to be a talking point.

Quarterback is an interesting position to evaluate in fantasy football. They're typically the highest scorers on any given team, but most owners don't tend to use their top picks on them. The reason for that trend is because there's typically less variance between them and players at other positions. However, getting a good quarterback is still crucial for any fantasy guru.

Of course, the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are going to be some of the first quarterbacks taken in any draft. What may be more important, and much harder to predict, is what quarterbacks could break out in any given year. With that in mind, here are five breakout candidates under center for the 2023 season.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The 2023 season marks the beginning of a new era in Green Bay. Longtime star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Packers, going to the New York Jets in a blockbuster offseason deal. Now Love, the Packers' first-round pick in 2020, takes over with massive shoes to fill.

Opinions on Love vary greatly, with some seeing potential and others viewing him as a future bust. What's not up for debate, though is his performance in the preseason, which has been very impressive if brief. In the Packers' two preseason games, Love has completed 12 of 18 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Preseason is obviously not the best indicator of how a player will fare in the regular season, but Love's performance is certainly encouraging. One potential red flag could be the Packers' relatively unimpressive receiving corps, but that could change if second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs break out. Either way, Love could be a decent quarterback option if he can live up to his draft pedigree, provided he stays healthy of course.

4. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Dual-threat quarterbacks are the cream of the crop in fantasy, with the likes of Hurts and Lamar Jackson being the top QBs in the game. Richardson, the No. 4 pick in April's draft, has potential to be the ultimate dual-threat quarterback.

The Florida Gators product is the epitome of a freak of nature. It's rare that someone at 6-4 and 245 pounds can run a 4.43 40-yard dash, and it's even rarer that that someone is a quarterback. Combine that with his absolute cannon of an arm, and the sky is the limit for Richardson.

Granted, Richardson is still pretty raw, and his college stats show that. However, there's just no denying his potential. If he can reach that potential, he could be the top quarterback in fantasy football in the future.

3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickett, the No. 20 pick in 2022, began to hit his stride at the end of his rookie season, and expectations are even higher in 2023. He has looked quite impressive in the preseason, completing nine of 11 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns with no picks.

Pickett could be in line for a big second-year jump if his strong preseason play carries over into the season. With a strong receiving duo of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, plus an improved offensive line, a big season appears to be in the cards.

2. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

After starting the final game of last season, Howell officially won the Commanders' starting job on Monday. The former North Carolina quarterback was once seen as a top pick, but fell to the fifth-round in last year's draft. This preseason, though, Howell has shown what once made him such a compelling prospect with 27 completions on 39 attempts for 265 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Despite not many giving the Commanders a chance this year, they have some solid weapons around Howell. Terry McLaurin is one of the league's top receivers, while 2022 first-round pick Dahan Dotson could be in for a big second-year jump. With those weapons and more, Howell should be a solid fantasy football quarterback this season.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

One could certainly argue that Tagovailoa has already broken out. When healthy, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league and put up some gaudy numbers. With two of the best receivers in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa should have no trouble putting up points.

Of course, the major concern with Tagovailoa is his injury history. He suffered two separate concussions last year, which kept him out of five games including the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. His list of injuries dates much further back as well, even going to his time at Alabama.

If healthy, though, Tagovailoa could be one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy due to his talent and that around him.