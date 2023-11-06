Ahead of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295, we rank the top 5 fights in the history of the UFC's heavyweight division.

The UFC's heavyweight division has always been one of the most exciting divisions in MMA history. From the early days of open-weight matches to the modern era of consistent weight classes, the heavyweight division has given us some of the most iconic fights in MMA history. In this article, we will go through the top five fights in the UFC's heavyweight history. These fights have been chosen based on their impact, significance, and the reputations of those involved. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top five fights in the UFC's heavyweight history.

1. Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir II (UFC 100)

This fight is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fights in UFC history. It was a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir, who had previously fought at UFC 81. Lesnar won the fight via TKO in the second round, avenging his previous loss to Mir. UFC 100 was a landmark event for the UFC, and this fight was one of the main attractions. Lesnar played an integral role in the growth of the heavyweight division and he will always be thought of as one of the pioneers of the division.

Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir 2 STILL has the 3rd biggest ppv buys in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/uOGjyrtWye — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) September 6, 2023

2. Cain Velasquez vs Junior Dos Santos II (UFC 155)

This fight was the second meeting between Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, two of the UFC's top heavyweights at the time. Velasquez won the fight via unanimous decision, reclaiming the heavyweight title he had lost to Dos Santos in their previous meeting. The fight was a showcase of Velasquez's wrestling and ground-and-pound skills and this fight solidified himself as one of the best heavyweight fighters to ever grace the octagon.

Junior Dos Santos vs Caín Velasquez UFC 155 pic.twitter.com/k1u8NS8b — MMA En Español (@MMAenespanol) December 31, 2012

3. Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (UFC 220)

This fight was a clash between two of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in the UFC, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Miocic won the fight via unanimous decision, using his wrestling and grappling to neutralize Ngannou's striking. The fight was a testament to Miocic's toughness and skill as a fighter. Ngannou eventually was able to learn and grow from his first title loss to capture UFC gold by beating Miocic in a rematch which then led him to his massive boxing match against the best heavyweight boxer right now Tyson Fury.

4. Randy Couture vs Tim Sylvia – (UFC 68)

This fight was a classic matchup between two generations of heavyweight fighters. Randy Couture, a veteran of the sport, came out of retirement to challenge Tim Sylvia for the heavyweight title. Couture won the fight via unanimous decision, becoming the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at the age of 43. The fight was a showcase of Couture's skill and determination cementing him in stone as one of the all-time greats in the UFC's heavyweight division.

5. Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier III (UFC 252)

This fight was the third meeting between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, two of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history. Miocic won the fight via unanimous decision, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time. The fight was a showcase of both fighters' skills, with Miocic using his boxing and wrestling to control Cormier and Cormier landing some heavy shots of his own. Daniel Cormier subsequently called it a career after losing to Stipe Miocic a second and final time.

#FinalChapter/ They have both signed the dotted line/ Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 set for #UFC252 on August 15 #Fightisland pic.twitter.com/9CpRr5RkR3 — Legionnaire Combat Sports (@Legionnairecsn) June 9, 2020

The current heavyweight champion Jon Jones was getting ready to make his first title defense against the former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic until he suffered an injury in training. Now on short notice, the UFC put together an interim heavyweight championship fight this weekend in New York City at Madison Square Garden for UFC 295 where the No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich will be looking to continue his knockout streak as he takes on the No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship of the world.

The UFC's heavyweight division has seen many great fights over the years, and these five stand out as some of the best. From Lesnar vs Mir II to Miocic vs Cormier III, these fights showcased the best of what the heavyweight division has to offer.