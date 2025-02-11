Whether it's the NBA, NFL, or MLB, having athletes from the second generation isn't rare. In the NBA, there have been 98 father-son duos, with LeBron James and his son, Bronny, becoming the latest to feature in the league. Not all duos have found success, though, especially in the scoring department.

Today, let's take a look at the five father-son duos who've scored the most buckets of any other father-son duo in NBA history, and see where LeBron James and Bronny James land.

5. Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes – 27,218 points

These names might not appeal to the present NBA fan since Danny Schayes last played in 1999, but as one of the first father-son duos to play in the league, Danny and his father, Dolph Schayes, did an impressive job when it came to blazing the trail for LeBron James and Bronny James to emerge as the faces of father-son duos in the league.

Dolph, who has earned a spot in the Hall of Fame, was a towering presence in the 1950s, amassing 18,438 points in his 15-year career. His son, Danny followed in his father’s footsteps, playing 18 years in the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s, mostly as a backup center. While his scoring numbers were far from his father's, his longevity was enough for him to score 8,780 points, bringing their combined total to 27,218 points.

4. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson – 29,006 points (and counting)

Even though one-half of this duo is still in the NBA, the efforts of Klay and Mychal Thompson are already enough to earn them a spot in the top five. Mychal, the first generation of the Thompson duo, was a versatile big man who played 12 years in the NBA during the 1970s and 1980s. He'd score 12,810 points in his career, but unlike the 5th duo on this list, the second-generation of this duo would contribute more points.

As one of the greatest shooters in his generation, Klay has scored 16,196 points and counting. Together, the duo has scored 29,006 points, which will only grow as Klay continues his career.

Quick fun fact; this duo is also the only pair to make this list and win a pair of NBA titles while playing different positions. Will LeBron James and Bronny James manage to change this in the future?

3. Dell Curry and Stephen Curry – 37,389 points (and counting)

When it comes to father-son duos, the Currys epitomize the phrase “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Dell Curry was ahead of his time as a sharpshooter in the 1990s, posting an impressive career three-point percentage of 40.2%. Despite his era’s slower pace and limited reliance on three-point shooting, Dell managed to score 12,670 points over 16 seasons.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, needs no introduction. As the player who started the 3-point revolution, Stephen has scored 24,719 points to this point in his career. Combined, Steph and Dell have amassed over 37,389 points. If Stephen can score 2,000 more points for his career, it would be enough for them to move to the second spot behind LeBron James and Bronny James. But for now, they'll have to settle for being the third-highest-scoring father-son duo in NBA history.

2. Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant – 38,895 Points

Joe and Kobe Bryant are another father-son duo where one generation significantly outshined the other. Kobe's father was a skilled forward who played eight seasons in the NBA, contributing 5,252 points. The second-generation of the Bryant's turned out to be one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever seen. Over 20 seasons, Kobe scored 33,643 points in the regular season, helping them reach their total of 38,895 points. However, it wasn't enough to eclipse LeBron James and Bronny James.

1. LeBron James and Bronny James – 41,664 Points (and Counting)

While Bronny has only scored 23 points in the 17 games he's played, it doesn't ignore the fact that when you combine both of their scoring totals, it would be more than any other father-son duo combined. LeBron James is currently at 41,641 points as of this writing, and assuming he can maintain his usual scoring pace for the rest of his career and play one or two more seasons, LeBron and Bronny's scoring total could easily eclipse 43,000 combined points.