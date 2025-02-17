The Memphis Grizzlies are still working in NBA Playoffs shape after standing relatively pat at the trade deadline. Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia were shipped out in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and financial wiggle room this offseason. EVP/GM Zach Kleiman also swapped this year's first-round draft pick for a second-rounder, effectively moving back a handful of spots given the team's top-two trajectory. So while the league lounged in The Bay for NBA All-Star Weekend, the Grizzlies' scouting department was visiting college campuses in search of the next Jaylen Wells.

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the championship core. Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Wells are a promising supporting cast. Brandon Clarke, Jay Huff, and John Konchar are great veterans to have in the locker room. However, Luke Kennard, Bagley III, and Davis will be off the books soon. The scouting staff will be focused on filling those spots and finding competition for Scotty Pippen Jr., Yuki Kawamura, and Cam Spencer in the coming draft.

Cam Carter (LSU), Jaron Pierre (Jacksonville State), Johni Broome (Auburn), Dink Pate (G-League), and Yaxel Lendeborg (Alabama-Birmingham) stand out as intriguing early second-round targets. Though they may not carry the hype of top draft prospects, the Grizzlies could use what they bring to the table and give each room to reach their ceiling.

Grizzlies need another second-unit spark

The Grizzlies’ backcourt is anchored by Ja Morant’s explosive playmaking and Desmond Bane’s sharpshooting, with Scotty Pippen Jr. emerging as a reliable backup. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies know all too well that injury luck and other unforeseen circumstances can tax any team’s depth. Cam Carter and Jaron Pierre Jr. offer insurance as surehanded ball-handlers capable of microwave offense.

Carter is averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for an LSU team in dire need of a second option. Their second-leading scorer, Jordan Sears, is averaging just over 12 points and shooting 31.8% from three-point range. Opponents pack the paint around Corey Chest, put a perimeter target on Carter, and wait for LSU's supporting cast to self-destruct. Carter is shooting almost 42% from beyond the arc on over six attempts per game but the Tigers are dead last in the SEC in long-range shooting.

Still, Carter is leading by example. Some may frown upon that early season fight with former Kansas State teammates. Others might hear whispers about an undisciplined, divided locker room down in Louisiana. Scouts paying attention will see how everyone reacted to Carter's cape-worthy performance against Oklahoma. Leaders attract, amplify, and inspire energy from others and LSU's fuel source has been undeniable all season.

Carter was trusted to guard the inbounder and force the pass into the corner. Then he stuck with the inbounder to deny an initial outlet before stepping over to trap. After a deflection off that double team led to a turnover by Oklahoma, Carter was immediately on the ball. The Tigers let him cook from there as no timeout was needed.

Known for his quick first step and ability to create a shot, Carter can heat up quickly to provide the microwave scoring that keeps defenses honest. His ball-handling skills would allow him to spell Morant or Pippen Jr. without sacrificing pace or creativity. While Carter’s decision-making and consistency need work before NBA Summer League action. However, the near-elite ability to attack off the dribble and score in bunches makes Carter a potential second-round steal.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is another scoring guard who could thrive in a bench role. Leading Conference USA in scoring with 21.7 points per game (third in the country), Pierre has proven himself as a prolific shot-maker, particularly from beyond the arc. His ability to catch fire and stretch defenses would fit right in with the shooting and slashing Grizzlies. Pierre’s ball-handling, while not as polished as Carter’s, is sufficient to run secondary actions and keep the offense flowing.

For a Grizzlies team that values pace and spacing, Pierre’s scoring punch could be a valuable addition. His 40 minutes against Louisiana Tech was just another day in the offices. Pierre scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished two assists, and snatched one steal while going 10-of-20 from the field. He was 5-of-11 from three and 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Taylor Jenkins could rest easy knowing that kind of firepower was available while Morant and Bane rested.

NBA Draft date with Dink Pate

The Grizzlies’ fast-paced, transition-oriented style relies heavily on wings who can run the floor, defend multiple positions, and contribute offensively. Dink Pate, a 6-foot-8 wing playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League, fits this mold perfectly. At just 18 years old, Pate has already gained two years of professional experience and an NBA Rising Stars call-up. His positional size, three-level scoring ability, and defensive versatility will be worth the investment.

Pate’s length and athleticism make him an ideal running mate for Morant and Jackson Jr., as he can finish lobs, crash the glass, and guard opposing wings. Offensively, Pate is a work in progress as a shooter (28.1% 3PA) but the defensive upside aligns with the Grizzlies’ gritty identity.

Big Men to Build Behind Zach Edey

Memphis has been squaring up its cornerstones nicely through the draft in the Kleiman era. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all homegrown stars. Grizzlies rookie big man Zach Edey is dominating as a frontcourt anchor already. However, depth in the frontcourt is crucial, especially for a team that plays a physical brand of basketball. While Edey might be a phenomenal 7-foot-4 force, insurance is always wise.

The Grizzlies are all but assured of bringing back Santi Aldama next season. Jackson Jr, Edey, and Aldama will eat up most of the frontcourt minutes. Johni Broome and Yaxel Lendeborg are both experienced college bigs that could step in for Edey or Brandon Clare though. Each offers different skill sets that could complement Edey and provide insurance against injuries or foul trouble.

Broome is averaging a double-double and at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, combines physicality with versatility. He excels as a rebounder, rim protector, and low-post scorer. His ability to step out and hit threes (46-for-139, 33% last two seasons) adds a modern dimension to his game, making him a potential stretch big off the bench.

While Broome’s age (23 by draft time) and lack of elite athleticism may limit his ceiling, his production, experience, and basketball IQ make him a safe bet to contribute immediately in an off-the-bench role. For the Grizzlies, Broome could serve as a backup center who mirrors Edey’s rebounding and interior presence while adding a perimeter element.

Yaxel Lendeborg brings a different flavor as a high-motor, versatile big. Standing at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, he is a heavyweight on the board. Lendeborg is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in the AAC. His defensive anticipation (38 steals), lengthy wingspan (40 blocks), and ability to guard multiple positions (2.4 fouls in 32.3 minutes per game) make him a disruptive force on that end of the floor.

Offensively, Lendeborg is a strong finisher around the basket and has shown flashes of a developing outside shot (32.9% 3PA). While his foot speed against quicker NBA players is a concern, his hustle and feel for the game could make him a valuable backup big. Pairing Lendeborg with Edey, Jackson Jr, Clarke, or GG Jackson would give Memphis a rugged frontcourt rotation capable of dominating the glass and protecting the rim.