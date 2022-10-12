Looking for some new open world games to try out this October? Look no further than our list here, where we recommend our top 5 open world games to explore this October 2022. Our list includes some new titles, as well as some older ones that are worth picking up.

5. Grounded

Release Date: September 27, 2022

Developed by: Obsidian Entertainment

Published by: Xbox Game Studios

Grounded is a first-person open-world base-building survival game. It is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. If you find this game familiar, it’s actually been in Early Access since 2020. After 2 years of being in Early Access, it was finally released near the end of last month. I recommend this game because it changes up the usual open-world base-building survival formula. Normally you don’t really bother with ants, and although spiders are scary, you’re still bigger than them. In Grounded, however, that is not the case. You get shrunk to the size of ants in Shrouded, so now the dangers you normally didn’t care about are now dangerous and deadly. Ants can knock you out, the grass is now a dense forest, and spiders can definitely hurt, if not outright kill you.

In Grounded, you fight back with weapons created from sticks, pebbles, and grass. You survive on insect meat and water droplets. Everything in this game is about surviving the best you can in a world that’s now larger than it used to be. Of course, your end goal is to return to your original size, but getting there will take all of your wit, and all of the grass you can find. If you want to try this game, but you’re an arachnophobe, there’s no worry! This game has a built-in arachnophobia mode. When set to max, the setting turns spiders into featureless blobs. They’ll still hurt, but at least they don’t look like spiders.

If you want to try out an open world game that isn’t like the others, then look no further than Grounded.

4. Fallout 4

Release Date: November 10, 2015

Developed by: Bethesda Game Studios

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 4 is an open world shooter game with role-playing game elements. It’s available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. If you’re wondering why I included a seven-year-old game in this list, I have two reasons for doing so. The first is that Fallout is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. To celebrate this, the Fallout franchise is 75% off until October 18, 2022. That means that if you are looking to try out any of the Fallout games, there is no better time to start than now. Other than the sale, the Fallout 4 Creation Club is also holding a series of giveaways and sales. The Creation Club is basically Bethesda’s mod repository and has a lot of mods that can be used to spice up your game.

The second reason why I included this game, it’s because I personally enjoyed playing Fallout 4. I’ve played every mainstream single-player Fallout game since the first one, and I’ve enjoyed all of them. Fallout 4 is no exception to this. In this game, you take on the role of The Sole Survivor, who recently woke up inside Vault 111. Vaults, for those unfamiliar with Fallout, are underground bunkers designed to protect their inhabitants from the effects of nuclear war. In fact, your character actually saw the nukes fall, before you were cryogenically frozen inside of the vault. Now that you’re awake, you must find the man who killed your spouse and took your son away from you.

What I like about Fallout 4 is that it makes it easy for first-time players to get into the game. This is thanks to Fallout 4’s implementation of a lot of Quality of Life changes that shooters developed throughout the years. The simplest example is the ability to sprint, which is absent in the recent Fallout games before Fallout 4. The game also introduces a very extensive weapon customization system, which improves on the one from Fallout New Vegas. Best of all is the Power Armor, which used to be just a generic piece of heavy armor you could equip. Now, it’s more akin to a personal robot that you can wear and pilot.

I highly recommend this game, and make sure to grab its DLC while you’re at it.

3. Slime Rancher 2

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Developed by: Monomi Park

Published by: Monomi Park

Slime Rancher 2 is a first-person open world life simulation game. It is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It is a direct sequel to the first Slime Rancher, and follows the story of its protagonist, Beatrix LeBeau, a Slime Rancher. In this game, Beatrix explores a whole new world, a land called Rainbow Island. In this land are ancient technologies, new, undiscovered resources, and of course, new slimes. Beatrix must explore the land, gather these resources and slimes, and once again build a Slime Ranch.

Just like in the first game, the player must use their VacPack to capture slimes and coral them in their ranch. From there, the player can feed them their favorite food so that they can create plorts, which Beatrix can then sell for newbucks. Using her hard-earned newbucks, as well as the resources gathered from the island, the player can upgrade their equipment, as well as their ranch. With so many slimes to capture, and areas to explore, the player will not easily run out of things to do in this game.

Partnered with the beautiful scenery, as well as the wonderful music, Slime Rancher 2 is perfect for players who just want to play a game that will help them relax.

2. Cyberpunk 2077

Release Date: December 10, 2020

Developed by: CD Projekt RED

Published by: CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open world action role-playing game, and is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. It was originally released back in 2020 and had various problems at launch. However, after two years of patching, a Netflix anime, a major update that tied in with said anime, and an expansion coming out next year, Cyberpunk 2077 shot up on popularity and player count, even hitting 1 million daily players at one point. In a redemption arc not unlike No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077 is once more highly recommended, two years after its release.

In the game, you design your own character and carve your own path. You can play as a male or female, and can even choose your character’s background and upbringing. Whichever path the player chooses, they will start a new life in the iconic Night City, where they befriend local thug Welles, and netrunner T-Bug. When a heist for something called the relic goes terribly wrong, your character, known as V, finds themself left for dead in a landfill. There, they meet Johnny Silverhand, who tells you to wake up, as you have a city to burn. Did I mention that Silverhand is played by Keanu Reeves?

The game itself allows for a lot of creativity on the part of the player. Like most open world games, the player can choose to be stealthy, aggressive, or a little mix of both. Tbe player has access to a wide variety of weapons, each catering to a certain playstyle. In the same way, the player also has access to a wide variety of cybernetic implants, which can drastically change what you are capable of. This includes implants that help you sneak better, or ones that make swords extend from your arms. The possibilities are endless, and the game itself has various endings depending on your actions.

If you wanna try out living in Night City yourself and hang out with Keanu Reeves, then try playing Cyberpunk 2077.

1. Genshin Impact

Release date: September 28, 2020

Developed by: miHoYo

Published by: miHoYo

Genshin impact is a free-to-play, open-world third-person action role-playing game with gacha elements. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile, on both Android and iOS. Although it also an older game like Cyberpunk 2077 and Fallout 4, I decided to include Genshin Impact because it is celebrating its 2nd anniversary this month. There are a lot of freebies that players can get by simply logging in to the game. Other than the freebies, the game’s character gacha banners are also changing in two days, and will feature “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou and “Kreiderprinz” Albedo. Nilou is a highly-anticipated character, so if players want to get her then now is a good time to start.

The game itself follows the story of the Traveler, who travels the land of Teyvat in search of their sibling. During their travels, they are dragged into the various problems that the nations of Teyvat are experiencing, and end up helping in each one of them. The traveler also meets various memorable characters, most of which can be recruited using the player’s gacha system. This gacha system is one of the game’s biggest pulls, as well as one of its bigger turn-offs. If you don’t mind the gacha system, then you’re in for a wonderful ride, as the game’s story, music, combat, and graphics are top tier.

That’s all our recommendation for this month. We hope that you are able to find a game that you are interested in trying out for October.