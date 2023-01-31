The Pokemon TCG’s Orlando Regional Championship is expected to be one of the largest in history. As players get ready to make a run to becoming the Pokemon TCG’s next Regional Championship, the meta is becoming much more clear.

The Orlando Regional will mark the first tournament in which the newest set, Crown Zenith, is legal. Whether the set shakes up the meta is yet to be seen. Still, there are plenty of powerful decks capable of winning the Regional.

For both new and experienced players, these five decks pass the test. All are some of the strongest decks in the Pokemon TCG currently. Any of these five should have the inside track of being the winning deck at Pokemon’s Orlando Regional Championship.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Decks For Orlando Regionals

5. Arceus/Duraludon VMAX

Arceus VSTAR is a powerful card in its own right. Mix in the body of Duraludon VMAX and the combo makes for a tricky pair to overcome.

Duraludon VMAX already comes equipped with 330 HP, making it hard for many Pokemon to take it down with one shot. However, Duraludon’s ability is what makes it one of the better cards in the format. Duraludon prevents all damage done to it by Pokemon with Special Energy attached.

Duraludon’s attack does 220 damage and goes through any effects on your opponent’s Pokemon. It can hit through abilities that usually stop V Pokemon from attacking. With Arceus’ attack, Duraludon can be immediately charged up. Arceus can also grab any two cards in the deck with its ability.

Arceus has been a solid card in the meta since its release in Brilliant Stars. Duraludon VMAX has been one of the VSTAR’s best companions. It won’t be the most hyped up deck in the format, but between Arceus’ power to accelerate through your deck and Duraludon’s ability to avoid Special Energy-heavy decks, it’s still a matchup Orlando Regional players should look out for.

4. Hisuian Goodra VSTAR

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR has had its ups and its downs since joining the fray in Lost Origin. But heading into Orlando, it looks like Goodra is no longer a sleeper deck.

Goodra’s attack does 200 base damage. However, it also means Goodra takes 80 less damage from attacks the next turn. Goodra already has 270 HP. One attack and it now takes 350 damage to knock out the VSTAR.

Alongside its attack, Goodra’s VSTAR ability clears all damage from the Pokemon. At 350 HP, not many Pokemon are going to one-shot Goodra. Still, if Goodra gets hit with major damage, it can simply heal itself, essentially erasing the opposing player’s last turn.

Hitting 200 every turn means that Goodra will be two-shotting essentially every VSTAR and VMax in the TCG. But with such a high defense, not many Pokemon will be two-shotting Goodra. It not only deals out strong damage but can deal with some of the biggest heavy-hitters in the meta.

3. Mew VMAX

Mew VMax has been a staple in the meta since its inception in Fusion Strike. And after all this time, it still holds one of the top spots going into Orlando.

Any Mew deck is equipped with a powerful draw engine in the form of Genesect V. Genesect’s ability allows the player to draw cards up to the number of Fusion Strike Pokemon on your field. Every card in the deck – which features ancillary Pokemon such as Oricorio or Meloetta – are Fusion Strike.

On top of that draw, Mew VMax brings some flavor of its own. Its attack lets Mew copy any Fusion Strike attack on the bench. Oftentimes that will be paired with Genesect’s, which does 210 damage. Mew’s attack costs just two Colorless Energies. And even if you’re attaching a Double Colorless Energy, which deals 20 less damage, cards like Choice Belt and Power Tablet boosts Mew’s power right back up.

Mew does a take hit after the introduction of Drapion V. A Dark type Pokemon, Drapion’s four Colorless Energy attack is reduced by one for every Fusion Strike Pokemon due to its ability. A board full of Fusion Strikes gives Drapion the chance to one-shot a Mew VMAX with no energy attached.

Still, Mew has been a meta phenom a long time for a reason. It should still be one of the most played decks at the Orlando Regionals.

2. Lugia VSTAR

Since joining the meta in Silver Tempest, Lugia has been one of the most dominant decks in the meta. That shouldn’t change heading into Orlando.

Lugia’s ability allows the player to put two Stage Two colorless Pokemon from their discard pile onto their bench. Archeops – a Stage Two Pokemon also released in Silver Tempest – attaches two Special Energy from the deck to any of the player’s Pokemon. If there are two Archeops down, four Special Energy can be attached from the deck per turn.

With cards like Powerful Energy – +20 damage – and Aurora Energy – counts as any Basic Energy – Lugia and Archeops full power is released. The deck has allowed for the revitalization of Amazing Rare cards such as Yveltal and Raikou.

Due to how much the deck has been played, many players will likely add tech cards specifically for the Lugia matchup. Still, if a Lugia player can get both Archeops on board, it becomes extremely difficult to overcome.

1. Lost Box

The Lost engine is one of the most advanced and prolific in the TCG. The deck’s versatility makes it extremely potent heading into Orlando.

Lost Box’s main goal is getting cards into the Lost Zone. Comfey – a Basic Pokemon – allows the player to look at the top two cards of your deck, put one in your hand and one in the Lost Zone. Colress’s Experiment – a Trainer – allows the player to look at the top 5 cards of their deck and put two in the Lost Zone, the other three in hand.

Once enough cards are in the player’s Lost Zone, they unlock valuable tools. Basic Pokemon such as Cramorant and Sableye can now attack. The item card Mirage Gate – which lets you attach two different Basic Energies from the deck – is crucial to the deck’s strategy. That card allows for attackers such as Amazing Rare Rayquaza and Kyogre from Celebrations to be played.

Lost Box is a tricky deck to play as once a card hits the Lost Zone, it’s gone for the entire game. But if played correctly, the deck’s versatility can push lost Lost Box all the way to an Orlando Regional Championship.

Registration for the Orlando Regional Championship is open until Feb. 4. Fans can watch on the Pokemon TCG’s official Twitch channel.