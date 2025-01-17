ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 311 is set to ignite the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California this Saturday, marking the promotion's first PPV event of 2025. The main event features a highly anticipated lightweight title rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Arman Tsarukyan, nearly six years after their first encounter. Makhachev, riding a 14-fight win streak, faces a formidable opponent in Tsarukyan, who has gone 9-1 since their initial bout.

Expand Tweet

The co-main event showcases another title fight, with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his belt against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. The main card is stacked with additional high-stakes matchups, including a light heavyweight clash between former champions Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, a lightweight bout featuring Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, and a middleweight contest pitting Kevin Holland against Reinier de Ridder. With its blend of championship bouts and compelling matchups, UFC 311 promises to set a high bar for MMA events in 2025.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Top Betting Underdogs

Diego Ferreira: +200

Muin Gafurov: +400

Ailin Perez: +210

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Diego Ferreira (+200) vs. Grant Dawson

Diego Ferreira, the Brazilian veteran, is poised to upset the odds against Grant Dawson at UFC 311 this Saturday. Despite being the underdog, Ferreira's experience and recent resurgence make him a formidable threat.

At 39, Ferreira has shown he still has plenty left in the tank. His impressive comeback victory against Mateusz Rebecki in 2024 demonstrated his ability to weather early storms and break opponents with his relentless pressure and cardio. This resilience could prove crucial against Dawson's grinding style.

Ferreira's well-rounded skillset is another key factor. With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and proficiency in Muay Thai and boxing, he possesses the tools to challenge Dawson both on the feet and on the ground. His striking accuracy of 39% and ability to land 5.04 significant strikes per minute could trouble Dawson, who absorbs 2.04 strikes per minute.

Moreover, Ferreira's experience in five-round fights and his tendency to improve as fights progress could be pivotal. If he can defend Dawson's takedowns (Ferreira has a 60% takedown defense) and force a striking battle, he could exploit Dawson's relative inexperience in prolonged standup exchanges. Ultimately, Ferreira's combination of veteran savvy, diverse skill set and recent form make him a dangerous underdog capable of securing a victory at UFC 311.

Muin Gafurov (+150) vs. Jose Johnson

Despite being the underdog, Muin Gafurov has a legitimate shot at upsetting Rinya Nakamura at UFC 311 this Saturday. The Tajik fighter's experience could prove crucial in this bantamweight clash. Gafurov's 25-fight career, compared to Nakamura's 9, gives him a significant edge in cage time. This experience has honed Gafurov's ability to adapt mid-fight, a skill that could be pivotal against the undefeated Nakamura.

While Nakamura boasts impressive wrestling credentials, Gafurov is no slouch on the ground. With 7 submission wins to his name, he poses a genuine threat if the fight hits the mat. Gafurov's takedown defense, stopping 68% of attempts, could frustrate Nakamura's wrestling-heavy game plan. In striking, Gafurov lands 3.03 significant strikes per minute, not far behind Nakamura's 3.53. If he can keep the fight standing, his more diverse striking experience could give him an advantage.

Gafurov's recent victory over Kyung Ho Kang demonstrated his ability to go the distance and secure a decision win. This endurance and tactical acumen could be key if he can drag Nakamura into deep waters. While Nakamura is favored, Gafurov's well-rounded skill set, experience, and recent form make him a dangerous underdog capable of pulling off the upset at UFC 311.

Ailin Perez: (+190) vs. Roman Kopylov

Ailin “Fiona” Perez is poised to continue her impressive UFC run against Karol Rosa at UFC 311 this Saturday. Despite being the underdog, Perez's recent performances and unique skill set make her a strong candidate for an upset victory. Perez's grappling prowess is a key factor in this matchup. With a takedown accuracy of 51%, she outperforms Rosa's 46%. This advantage could be crucial in controlling the fight's pace and location. Perez's ground game has been particularly effective, as evidenced by her recent submission victory over Darya Zheleznyakova.

While Rosa boasts higher striking volume, Perez's striking accuracy of 58% slightly edges out Rosa's 56%. This precision, combined with Perez's ability to mix striking and grappling, could keep Rosa off-balance throughout the fight. Perez's resilience and ability to adapt mid-fight, as shown in her victory over Joselyne Edwards, demonstrate her capacity to overcome adversity. Her recent four-fight winning streak, including victories over increasingly tough competition, indicates she's hitting her stride in the UFC.

Lastly, Perez's unpredictable style and notorious post-fight celebrations suggest a fighter brimming with confidence. This mental edge, combined with her well-rounded skill set, makes Ailin Perez a dangerous opponent capable of securing a victory at UFC 311.