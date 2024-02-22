Get ready for fireworks, fight fans! UFC Mexico City explodes onto the scene this weekend, promising a night of high-octane action and potential upsets.
Headlining the card is a fiery flyweight rematch between former champion Brandon Moreno and the dynamic Brandon Royval. Last time they met, Moreno walked away with a controversial TKO stoppage victory after a Royval injury. Now, “Raw Dawg” Royval is hungry for redemption, looking to dethrone the beloved “Assassin Baby” in his backyard. Expect relentless aggression from Royval and the calculated composure we've come to love from Moreno as these two top-tier flyweights battle for supremacy.
The co-main event features a potential barnburner as Yair Rodriguez, the flashy striker with highlight-reel kicks, takes on the surging Brian Ortega. Rodriguez's unpredictable offense always has the crowd on the edge of their seats, while Ortega's toughness and submission threat makes him a danger to anyone.
And that's not all! Keep your eyes peeled for a potential barnburner as 19-year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. aims to extend his win streak against the tough-as-nails Ricky Turcios. Rosas Jr. electrifies crowds with his aggressive grappling and undeniable star power, but Turcios will be looking to dim those lights with a massive upset.
Strap in for a wild ride, because with a card like this in front of one of the most passionate crowds in MMA, UFC Mexico City is gearing up to be an undeniable banger. Let's take a look at the top betting underdogs for this UFC Mexico City event.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Top Betting Underdogs
Cristian Quinonez: +170
Jesus Aguilar: +105
Claudio Puelles: +168
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Cristian Quinonez (+170) vs. Raoni Barcelos
Cristian Quinonez has the potential to secure a victory over Raoni Barcelos at UFC Mexico City this weekend due to his striking prowess and resilience inside the octagon. Quinonez, known for his aggressive fighting style and solid boxing skills, poses a significant threat to Barcelos in the bantamweight division.
One of Quinonez's key strengths lies in his striking accuracy and ability to pressure his opponents, which could pose a challenge for Barcelos. Additionally, Quinonez has showcased impressive takedown defense, making it difficult for his opponents to bring the fight to the ground, where Barcelos often excels. His ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight and capitalize on openings could prove to be advantageous against Barcelos, who has shown vulnerabilities in the past.
While Barcelos is a formidable opponent with a well-rounded skill set, Quinonez's striking acumen and tenacity make him a legitimate threat in this matchup. If Quinonez can effectively implement his game plan and avoid being drawn into Barcelos's strengths, he has a solid chance of emerging victorious at UFC Mexico City.
Jesus Aguilar (+105) vs. Mateus Mendonca
Jesus Aguilar has the potential to secure a victory over Mateus Mendonca at UFC Mexico City this weekend due to his well-rounded skill set and experience in the octagon. Aguilar, known for his striking and grappling abilities, presents a formidable challenge for Mendonca in the flyweight division.
Aguilar's grappling expertise and submission acumen provide him with multiple paths to victory. His ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling exchanges could create problems for Mendonca, who will need to be wary of Aguilar's well-rounded skill set throughout the fight.
Aguilar's experience as a seasoned professional fighter grants him the composure and strategic awareness necessary to navigate the challenges posed by Mendonca. His ability to adapt to different situations inside the octagon and make in-fight adjustments could prove pivotal in securing a win against Mendonca.
Claudio Puelles (+168) vs. Fares Ziam
Claudio Puelles is poised to claim victory over Fares Ziam at UFC Mexico City this weekend due to his well-rounded skill set, experience, and home-cage advantage. Puelles, known for his dynamic striking and crafty grappling, presents a formidable challenge for Ziam in the lightweight division.
One of Puelles' key strengths lies in his versatility, as he has showcased proficiency in both striking and grappling exchanges. His ability to seamlessly transition between different facets of the fight game could pose a significant challenge for Ziam, who will need to be prepared for Puelles' multifaceted approach. Puelles' experience as a UFC veteran provides him with the necessary composure to handle high-pressure situations inside the octagon. His ability to remain calm and make in-fight adjustments could prove pivotal in his performance against Ziam.
Furthermore, competing in front of a home crowd can provide an additional boost for Puelles. The support from the Mexican fans and the familiarity with the environment could serve as a motivating factor for Puelles, potentially elevating his performance on fight night.