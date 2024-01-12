Top Gun 3 is still in the works, with previous staff and co-stars possibly reuniting with Tom Cruise in the franchise.

Paramount Pictures is gearing up for a thrilling return to the skies with the development of Top Gun 3. This time, aiming to reignite the iconic franchise. The news comes on the heels of Tom Cruise's recent non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and creating a buzz in the entertainment world.

Turns out, at the moment, Ehren Kruger, co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick, is busy crafting the script for the anticipated sequel. While sources indicate that Joe Kosinski, the director of Maverick, is set to return to helm the project. Per Hollywood Reporter, the plan is to reunite Tom Cruise with his dynamic co-stars from the latest installment, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

This development follows Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement of Cruise's deal. Even though his recent films have predominantly been with Paramount. While some may perceive this as a strategic move in the ongoing Cruise headlines battle, sources reveal that Top Gun 3 has quietly been in the works. Hollywood Reporter notes that it's been since late fall.

Despite the success of Maverick in 2022, fans will have to exercise patience for the new Top Gun 3 and other Top Gun projects in the future. As of today, Cruise is currently immersed in filming the eighth Mission: Impossible movie, slated for release in May 2025.

The prolonged development period mirrors that of Maverick, underscoring Cruise's continued status as a sought-after star. With studios vying for his time and attention in the years to come. Paramount has not issued an official statement on the matter.

But Top Gun 3 is definitely happening.