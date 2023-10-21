Welcome to another week in the NFL! Although there aren’t many standout games this weekend, there are still plenty of opportunities to make money betting on the NFL this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series as we continue the top picks for Week 7.

The best game of this weekend is shaping up to be Chiefs vs. Chargers, but due to key injuries to the Chargers, this game likely won’t be as competitive as it originally seemed to be. However, the books don’t seem to have fully priced in the impact of injuries, which makes for an attractive value opportunity for bettors. Keep reading for my top picks this week!

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Commanders: -3 (-110) Commanders ML (-156)

Giants: +3 (-110) Giants ML (+132)

This will be a matchup of two bad football teams. Both teams have significant weaknesses that can be easily exploited by most teams. The Commanders might as well not have a quarterback, and the Giants don’t know what they have at quarterback because he can’t survive half a second after the snap without three defenders all over him.

The Giants are just 1-5 this year, but they have faced elite competition so far. They’ve already played the Bills, Dolphins, 49ers, and Cowboys.

Daniel Jones is questionable after missing last week’s game due to an injury, but it is looking more and more like he will be able to suit up this weekend. The Giants also have Saquon Barkley, who is an elite running back and can control a game if his offensive line can generate any push up front.

I think that the Giants will control the clock in this game by dominating the running game and sprinkling in a couple of short passes here and there to move the chains when necessary.

NFL Week 7 Pick: Giants +3 (-110), Giants moneyline (+132)

Chargers: +5.5 (-110)

Chiefs: -5.5 (-110)

With all of the attention that the Chiefs have been getting off the field recently, I’m beginning to think that their talent on the field may actually be flying slightly under the radar.

Let’s start with the quarterbacks: The attention will be on this position, and rightfully so. These two teams feature two of the best young signal callers in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Herbert is likely a top-8 QB in the league while Mahomes is almost undoubtedly the best quarterback in football.

While both teams have talent on the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City’s roster stands out with Travis Kelce being arguably the best tight end in football.

Injuries may hurt the Chargers as well. Mike Williams, their elite deep threat and contested catch receiver, is out for the season with a knee injury. Perhaps more distressing for Chargers fans is the hand injury that Herbert is battling through. Austin Ekeler is healthy and talented, but a small, shifty back may have trouble with Kansas City’s physical defensive front seven.

Despite the Chargers being a quality opponent, the opportunity to get the Chiefs at home for less than a touchdown is too enticing for me to pass up.

NFL Week 7 Pick: Chiefs -5.5 (-110)

Packers: -1.5 (-108)

Broncos: +1.5 (-112)

The Broncos only have one win all season, and they are still looking for their first win at home. This is a bad team off to a terrible start. Even Sean Payton doesn’t seem able to save them, and while Russell Wilson is marginally better than last season, that isn’t saying much at all.

Aaron Jones will be back on the field for the Packers, they are coming off their bye week which has given them time to prepare, and the Broncos' weak defense can make even average signal-callers look decent to good. Jordan Love has shown some flashes while also struggling, which is normal for young quarterbacks. I think he has talent and the weak defense he is facing will offset his inexperience and inconsistency.

NFL Week 7 Pick: Packers -1.5 (-108)