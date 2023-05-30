Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

It’s Tuesday 5/30 Memorial Day and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 6:40 P.M. ET in Detroit as the Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers for game 2 of their series. There is a chock-full of great value on today’s prop bets so let’s take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Monday, May 30th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Josh Lowe to Record 2+ Total Bases: +110

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ RBIs: +390

Kyle Tucker to Record 2+ Total Bases: +130

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Total Bases: -105

Yusei Kikuchi Over 5.5 Strikeouts: -134

Josh Lowe is having a productive year at the plate this season for the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitting .301 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs with most of his work coming against right-handed pitching.

He gets to take on Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs who he has a good track record against. Lowe has a career .323 batting average against Hendricks, with a .500 slugging percentage and a .400 on-base percentage. He’s also homered twice and driven in five runs in 12 career at-bats against Hendricks.

Hendricks also struggled in his first start this season after coming off the disabled list. He gave up 6 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, and 1 hit by pitch in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets. Hendricks is also notoriously bad against left-handed batters which puts Lowe in a prime position for a big game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ RBIs: +390

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may not have an RBI since the Tampa Bay Rays series on May 24th but he is in a prime position to break out in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. He is currently batting .284 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs on the season.

On the mound for the Brewers is Adrian Houser who has actually pitched quite well for the Brew Crew this season. He has a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 4 starts. Houser now has the daunting task of going against Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays’ stacked lineup on the road. Seeing as Houser hardly produces swinging strikes with just a 7.5% swing strike rate, Guerrero Jr. will have a ton of opportunities to get over this RBI prop.

Kyle Tucker to Record 2+ Total Bases: +130

Kyle Tucker has been a very productive bat for the Houston Astros this season. He is currently batting .276 with 7 home runs, and 33 RBIs. He also has safely been on base in 10 out of 11 games and has totaled 2+ bases in 6 of those 10 games.

On the mound for the Twins is Joe Ryan who’s been quite exceptional this season. He has a 7-1 record with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts on the season. While he has been dominant thus far on the season, Kyle Tucker has been able to get on base in his two times against drawing back-to-back walks.

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Total Bases: -105

Aaron Judge has been smashing the ball lately. He is coming off a 3-hit, 2-home run game in the first game of the series against the Seattle Mariners. Judge is hitting .302 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs on the season and gets a preferred matchup against a right-handed pitcher in Logan Gilbert. Judge has safely hit over this total in 5 out of his last 7 games.

Yusei Kikuchi Over 5.5 Strikeouts: -134

Yusei Kikuchi has had an up-and-down season so far. He has a 5-2 record with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 10 games. What he does have going for him is his home/away splits. He is immensely better in his home ballpark than he is on the road. At home, his ERA drops to 3.54 ERA with an outstanding strikeout rate of 12.0 per 9 innings pitched.

He gets to take on a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that has had its fair share of troubles against left-handed pitching. They are hitting just .207 with 151 strikeouts (34%) in 450 at-bats. Kikuchi is in a prime position to have a great bounce-back game in this Tuesday evening game.